Cole’s Seafood Launches ASC Labeled “Open & Eat” Tins

Responsible Seafood Meets Good Taste with Complete Salmon and Trout Meals

Cranston, R.I. – An on-trend and all-new ASC labeled tinned seafood product is about to make waves at grocery stores nationwide. This spring, Cole’s Seafood is introducing four new Open & Eat tinned seafood products made with Patagonian smoked salmon and smoked rainbow trout that are ASC certified as responsibly farmed. Each tin is a complete meal with a choice of quinoa or vegetables.

Rhode Island based Cole’s Seafood is committed to bringing its customers unique, delicious fish and seafood from around the world with a sensitivity to sustainability initiatives. The Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC) is a global nonprofit leading the world’s strictest certification and labeling program for responsibly farmed seafood.

Cole’s is launching its new ASC labeled products as ASC in the middle of a multiyear North American marketing campaign to build awareness, interest and understanding of the benefits behind ASC’s sea green label on seafood products.

“We source ASC certified seafood because having the sea green label on our new products is a key part of our marketing strategy to connect both with retail buyers and consumers who are trying to balance their very busy lives while maintaining a healthy, sustainable lifestyle,” said Jessica Dennett, Director of Operations, Cole’s Seafood. “As the value of ASC’s program continues to gain momentum in the U.S. marketplace, Cole’s is confident in the opportunities it will provide for certified products, while giving customers the assurance their seafood is traceable and has been raised with care.”

“Seeing fresh tinned seafood products come to market in a way that flips traditions on their head is exciting from both a culinary trend and shopper’s perspective,” said Athena Davis, Marketing Manager, ASC North America. “There is a clear demand for seafood that meets diners’ high standards for nutrition and quality, while offering greater convenience and added value. Cole’s use of the ASC label on their Open & Eat products is the best way to show their customers they are delivering additional value via responsible sourcing that benefits our oceans, our environment and ourselves.”

Dennett added that the products are currently being offered by Sierra Trading, TJX and Marshalls with other retailers expected to add them in the second half of 2024. All four of the new ASC labeled Open & Eat meals are now available for purchase through Cole’s website (colesseafood.com) along with Amazon and Walmart Marketplace online.

Cole’s is also releasing two additional ASC labeled products beyond its Open & Eat category: salmon with lemon and dill and mussels with lemon and garlic.

About the Aquaculture Stewardship Council

Responsible seafood starts at the farm. ASC’s sea green label assures shoppers that:

The strictest standards are in place to improve farm practices

Seafood in stores actually comes from certified farms

Farms continue to meet the highest standards

We are constantly working toward greater sustainability

ASC is the only certification program that can verify your farmed seafood is what it claims to be, where it came from, how it was raised and how it got to you. Learn more at SeaGreenBeGreen.com and follow @asc.usa on Instagram.