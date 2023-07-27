Norway’s Andfjord Salmon Reports Successful First Harvest With Strong Results and Exceptional Survival Rate

The total biomass of Atlantic salmon reached 646 tonnes translating to approximately 530 metric tonnes HOG (Head-On-Gutted), with an average weight of approximately 3.4 kilograms per fish. An exit-count in conjunction with transfer of fish from the pool shows that approximately 193,000 salmon was released in the pool one year ago.

“We are elated to achieve such a remarkable survival rate, especially after transportation to slaughter. The fact that 97.5% of the fish survived underscores that the fish has had excellent living conditions in the pool. As a consequence of this, we have harvested fish that may not have survived in other fish farming facilities. This has a negative impact on the average weight and superior share, which is still at an impressive level. However, a high survival rate is obviously the most valuable from a financial perspective,” says Martin Rasmussen, CEO of Andfjord Salmon.

The harvested fish displayed a diverse range of weights, from 1-2 kg up to 5-6 kg. Of particular note, approximately 50% of the fish fell into the 2-3 kg category, achieving an average price of approximately 67 NOK/kg. Additionally, around 40% of the fish weighed between 3-4 kg, realizing an average price of approximately 80 NOK/kg.

