Norway’s Andfjord Salmon Reports Successful First Harvest With Strong Results and Exceptional Survival Rate

Andfjord Salmon Seafood July 27, 2023

The total biomass of Atlantic salmon reached 646 tonnes translating to approximately 530 metric tonnes HOG (Head-On-Gutted), with an average weight of approximately 3.4 kilograms per fish. An exit-count in conjunction with transfer of fish from the pool shows that approximately 193,000 salmon was released in the pool one year ago. 

“We are elated to achieve such a remarkable survival rate, especially after transportation to slaughter. The fact that 97.5% of the fish survived underscores that the fish has had excellent living conditions in the pool. As a consequence of this, we have harvested fish that may not have survived in other fish farming facilities. This has a negative impact on the average weight and superior share, which is still at an impressive level. However, a high survival rate is obviously the most valuable from a financial perspective,” says Martin Rasmussen, CEO of Andfjord Salmon. 

The harvested fish displayed a diverse range of weights, from 1-2 kg up to 5-6 kg. Of particular note, approximately 50% of the fish fell into the 2-3 kg category, achieving an average price of approximately 67 NOK/kg. Additionally, around 40% of the fish weighed between 3-4 kg, realizing an average price of approximately 80 NOK/kg.

