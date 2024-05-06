Sprouts Farmers Market Releases 2023 Impact Report

PHOENIX — Sprouts Farmers Market, one of the largest and fastest growing specialty retailers of fresh, natural, and organic food in the United States, today published its 2023 Impact Report showcasing the healthy grocer’s work curating Impactful Products, ensuring a Thriving Planet, developing Purposeful People, and supporting Healthy Communities.

“Our company purpose to help people live and eat better is brought to life by our 32,000 team members every day,” said Brandon Lombardi, chief sustainability officer of Sprouts Farmers Market. “I’m honored to share some of the ways our teams across the business cared for one another, our communities, and the planet in 2023.“

Highlights from Sprouts’ 2023 Impact Report include:

Impactful Products

19% of total sales from healthy fruits and vegetables

$3.3 billion in sales of products with a social or environmental attribute

30% organic sales penetration in Sprouts Brand products

$225 million in local produce sales from a network of 170 farmers

Thriving Planet

25% per square foot carbon emissions intensity reduction target in our operations by 2033

130 million single-use bags avoided

70% landfill diversion rate

70 million pounds of food recovered through donation, animal feed, and composting programs

Purposeful People

21% of team members promoted and 3,000 new jobs created

64% of store manager positions filled with internal candidates

$21 million in bonuses paid to field team members

17,000 leadership training hours delivered

Healthy Communities

3 million kids participated in Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation nutrition education programs

37 million pounds of food donated; the equivalent to 29 million meals

5,500 service hours donated by Sprouts team members

$20 million awarded to local nonprofit partners in communities in which Sprouts operates since 2015

Learn more about Sprouts’ sustainability efforts and review the full 2023 Impact Report at sprouts.com/sustainability.

About Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc.

True to its farm-stand heritage, Sprouts offers a unique grocery experience featuring an open layout with fresh produce at the heart of the store. Sprouts inspires wellness naturally with a carefully curated assortment of better-for-you products paired with purpose-driven people. The healthy grocer continues to bring the latest in wholesome, innovative products made with lifestyle-friendly ingredients such as organic, plant-based and gluten-free. Headquartered in Phoenix, and one of the largest and fastest growing specialty retailers of fresh, natural and organic food in the United States, Sprouts employs approximately 32,000 team members and operates more than 410 stores in 23 states nationwide. To learn more about Sprouts, and the good it brings communities, visit about.sprouts.com.