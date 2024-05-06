Walmart Launches bettergoods, A New Private Brand Making Elevated Culinary Experiences Accessible for All

Walmart’s largest private brand food launch in 20 years, bettergoods makes quality, trend-forward and chef-inspired food approachable and affordable, with most items priced under $5.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — As part of Walmart’s mission to make quality, great tasting food accessible for customers, the retailer announced today its latest private brand innovation, bettergoods: a new elevated experience that delivers quality, unique, chef-inspired food at an incredible value.

Bettergoods marks Walmart’s largest private brand food launch in 20 years and the fastest food private brand Walmart has brought to market, highlighting the speed with which Walmart can bring trend and innovation to market at scale.

“Today’s customers expect more from the private brands they purchase – they want affordable, quality products to elevate their overall food experience. The launchof bettergoods delivers on that customer need in a meaningful way,” said Scott Morris, senior vice president, private brands, food and consumables, Walmart. “Bettergoods is more than just a new private brand. It’s a commitment to our customers that they can enjoy unique culinary flavors at the incredible value Walmart delivers.”

Bettergoods joins Walmart’s impressive roster of innovative private brands that bring customers quality products at an amazing value, offering a brand-new, fresh take on the culinary experience with elevated taste, flavor and variety that’s approachable and – most importantly – affordable. Thoughtfully curated by Walmart’s experienced product development team that collaborated with suppliers across the globe to source quality, trend-forward ingredients and flavors, bettergoods brings exciting culinary concepts directly to customers at Walmart’s Every Day Low Prices.

Unlike many private brands that provide direct alternatives to national brand offerings at a lower price, many bettergoods items are totally unique to Walmart, introducing customers to new and exciting flavors and concepts. And Walmart customers can expand their culinary horizons with confidence: bettergoods products are satisfaction guaranteed– one more way Walmart is committed to providing an exceptional experience for its customers.

Bettergoods items range from under $2 to under $15, with most products available for under $5. Bettergoods is designed to delight, with 300 items spanning Walmart’s aisles, including frozen, dairy, snacks, beverages, pasta, soups, coffee, chocolate and more. Bettergoods items fall within three distinct category pillars:

Culinary experiences: Culinary experiences items spotlight innovative recipes, elevated ingredients and food-trend forward offerings, including specialty salts and seasonings, like Hot Honey Seasoning at an amazing value under $3, a line of jar soups, including our Creamy Corn Jalapeno Chowder for under $4 and premium Bronze Cut Pasta from Italy for only $1.97 .

Culinary experiences items spotlight innovative recipes, elevated ingredients and food-trend forward offerings, including specialty salts and seasonings, like a line of jar soups, including our and . Plant-based: These products feature distinct green branding and big flavors made to be devoured. Bettergoods plant-based items provide an exceptional eating experience including decadent and smooth Oatmilk Non-Dairy Frozen Desserts customers won’t believe are plant-based for only $3.44 a pint , as well as a plant-based cheese alternative which has an incredible cheesy pull when melted for under $4.

These products feature distinct green branding and big flavors made to be devoured. Bettergoods plant-based items provide an exceptional eating experience including , as well as a plant-based cheese alternative which has an incredible cheesy pull when melted for under $4. “Made Without”: The Made Without pillar offers a broad variety of options that cater to different dietary lifestyles, like gluten free, or made without artificial flavors, colorings or added sugars. While these items are made without certain ingredients, they don’t lack flavor or texture, like Sweet Cream Dairy Creamer, made using only four ingredients, gluten free, anti-biotic free, all white meat chicken nuggets and our Carnitas, Taco or Tinga Seasonings for under $2.

Tasting is believing, and customers can shop select bettergoods products now, in stores and on Walmart.com for curbside pick-up and same day delivery, with the full line continuing to roll out over the coming months. With bettergoods, Walmart is continuing its mission to democratize access to quality, delicious and innovative foods that customers crave at the Every Day Low Price Walmart delivers.

