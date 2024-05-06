Handy Seafood’s Production Facility in Crisfield, MD Maintains an Exceptional “AA” Rating in Annual BRCGS Food Safety Audit

Handy Seafood, North America’s oldest seafood processor, is proud to announce that it has once again secured an AA rating in its recent British Retail Consortium Global Standard (BRCGS) food safety audit. This rigorous certification program underscores Handy Seafood’s unwavering commitment to providing its customers with the safest and highest quality seafood products available.

“Maintaining our AA rating in the BRCGS audit is a true testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team,” said Todd Conway, CEO of Handy Seafood. “This certification reaffirms our ongoing pursuit of food safety excellence and ensures that our customers can continue to trust Handy with delivering exceptional products.”

The BRCGS Global Standards program is a leading safety and quality certification program recognized by retailers and food manufacturers worldwide. The program establishes rigorous benchmarks for food safety, quality, and operational controls. Achieving an AA rating signifies that Handy Seafood has met the highest standards of food safety and quality management.

Handy Seafood’s processing plant in Crisfield, Maryland exemplifies this commitment. They cater to both foodservice, wholesale and grocery retail markets, offering a diverse range of seafood products. These include iconic Chesapeake Bay oysters and domestic soft crabs, alongside other specialty items.