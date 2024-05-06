Weavers Way Named Favorite Grocery Store by Philadelphia Inquirer

Co-op Honored with 2024 Philly Favorites Award

Philadelphia, PA – Weavers Way Co-op was recently honored with a Gold Philly Favorites Award by the Philadelphia Inquirer in the Grocery Store category. The Philadelphia Inquirer compiled over 500,000 reader submissions in 280 categories, with over 7,000 businesses vying for the spotlight to name Philly Favorites.

Weavers Way Co-op was founded 50 years ago and is one of the largest grocery co-ops in the country and the only co-op that operates two urban farms. The co-op currently has three locations in Mt. Airy, Chestnut Hill, and Ambler, with a fourth location set to open in mid-May in the Germantown neighborhood of Philadelphia. While open to anyone to shop, the Co-op’s membership has grown to over 12,000 households throughout the greater Philadelphia region and is a testament to the organization’s commitment to providing healthy and accessible food and educational programming to the communities it serves.

The Co-op’s strong vendor diversity program has become a unique opportunity for BIPOC and women-owned businesses in the Greater Philadelphia Area. The program offers selected vendors invaluable resources, assistance, and support to help bring their products to market. Weavers Way Co-op has exceeded expectations by providing coveted shelf space at all three existing locations and additional local stores, amplifying the visibility and reach of these local businesses. Supporting BIPOC businesses is essential to creating an inclusive and equitable community and ensuring the products on the shelves reflect the values and needs of its membership.

“We’re really honored to be named a Philly Favorite and appreciate the recognition not only from the Philadelphia Inquirer but the thousands of readers who voted for the co-op,” said Jon Roesser, Weavers Way General Manager.

About Weavers Way Co-op

Weavers Way is one of the largest consumer food co-ops in the country, with locations in Mt. Airy, Chestnut Hill, Ambler, with a new location at 328 West Chelten Avenue in Germantown. They operate two urban farms in Philadelphia, a CSA, and a community newspaper. Weavers Way stores are open to members and non-members alike and provide a friendly shopping environment and competitively reasonably priced, high-quality, healthy food. A leader of the local food system, Weavers Way boasts products from more than 300 local food growers and producers, subscribes to the International Co-op Principles and operates as a triple-bottom-line business. For more information, visit weaversway.coop.