GSA Builds on National Seafood Month Success with New Consumer Campaign

To celebrate U.S. National Seafood Month in October, the Global Seafood Alliance will launch a new consumer education campaign, “Choose Seafood with Standards,” focused on increasing consumer awareness of GSA’s Best Aquaculture Practices (BAP) certification program. Designed to build on the momentum created during GSA’s first consumer education campaign last year, this year’s effort will educate consumers using earned and social media through GSA channels and via participation by key retailers and foodservice operators.

Raising awareness of the BAP brand and driving sales of responsibly produced and sourced seafood are the campaign’s primary goals. The campaign theme and messaging, “Choose Seafood with Standards – Shape Your Future, Shape the Future,” highlights how choosing seafood from BAP-certified producers can make a positive contribution to your own health and the health and wellbeing of the fish, the workers and the environment.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Global Seafood Alliance