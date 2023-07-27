GSA Builds on National Seafood Month Success with New Consumer Campaign

Global Seafood Alliance Seafood July 27, 2023

To celebrate U.S. National Seafood Month in October, the Global Seafood Alliance will launch a new consumer education campaign, “Choose Seafood with Standards,” focused on increasing consumer awareness of GSA’s Best Aquaculture Practices (BAP) certification program. Designed to build on the momentum created during GSA’s first consumer education campaign last year, this year’s effort will educate consumers using earned and social media through GSA channels and via participation by key retailers and foodservice operators.

Raising awareness of the BAP brand and driving sales of responsibly produced and sourced seafood are the campaign’s primary goals. The campaign theme and messaging, “Choose Seafood with Standards – Shape Your Future, Shape the Future,” highlights how choosing seafood from BAP-certified producers can make a positive contribution to your own health and the health and wellbeing of the fish, the workers and the environment.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Global Seafood Alliance

Related Articles

Seafood

Global Seafood Alliance Releases Results from First Consumer Campaign

Global Seafood Alliance Seafood December 22, 2022

The Global Seafood Alliance (GSA) has announced the preliminary results from its first consumer marketing campaign, “Healthy Fish, Healthy Planet, Healthy You!” Conducted in October to coincide with U.S. National Seafood Month, the campaign was designed to build consumer awareness of the Best Aquaculture Practices (BAP) certification program and drive sales of BAP-certified seafood products.

Retail & FoodService

Retailers and Foodservice Operators Join Global Seafood Alliance in First Consumer Campaign for National Seafood Month

Global Seafood Alliance  Retail & FoodService, Seafood October 17, 2022

Throughout the month of October, the Global Seafood Alliance’s (GSA) first consumer marketing campaign, “Healthy Fish, Healthy Planet, Healthy You!,”  will culminate with retail and foodservice promotions and consumer communications focused on GSA’s Best Aquaculture Practices (BAP) certification. Timed to coincide with U.S. National Seafood Month in October, the campaign will educate consumers using earned and social media through GSA channels and via participation by key retailers and foodservice operators.