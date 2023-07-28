Bonduelle Fresh Americas Hires Omar Bobadilla to Lead Agriculture Operations

Irwindale, CA – Bonduelle Fresh Americas, Home of Ready Pac Bistro and leading producer of fresh produce products including Ready Pac Bistro Bowls and Salad Kits, announced today that Omar Bobadilla has joined the company as Vice President of Agriculture Operations, reporting to Chief Operating Officer, Jon Clancy. In addition to Agriculture Operations, Omar will become a member of Bonduelle’s Operations leadership team to further bolster the company’s end-to-end supply chain system and enhance operational synergies. Omar will be based in the company’s newly renovated and expanded Salinas Valley location with additional responsibility for deepening relationships with grower communities and suppliers across the United States, Canada, Mexico and South America.

Bonduelle Fresh Americas, the first produce company in the US to become a Certified B Corp, collaborates with the growers and partners to deliver innovative solutions to feed people’s well-being while respecting the planet. Our ability to offer high-quality plant-based products from sustainable agriculture and inspire the transition to plant based food is only possible thanks to the close partnership and mutual trust with our 2,250 farmer partners in the US and around the world.

“Omar’s unique experience combining sourcing and operations in the fresh produce segment, further enhances our already well-positioned Ag team,” said Jon Clancy, Chief Operating Officer, Bonduelle Fresh Americas. “His impressive track record of improving operational effectiveness while maintaining high standards for food safety, quality and ensuring fresh product supply will benefit the company, its partners and our customers.”

Omar has nearly 20 years of experience in the fresh produce industry. Most recently he was responsible for managing the Dole Fresh Vegetables’ largest processing facility, located in Soledad, California. Omar has a proven track record for improving order fulfillment through collaboration and building synergies across various departments in the supply chain. As Bonduelle strengthens its presence in Salinas, his experience in developing high performance teams will accelerate the company’s continued development of its agricultural operations in the Salinas Valley.

“I am looking forward to working with Jon and the entire Bonduelle Fresh Americas team to elevate our presence and grow our relationships in the Salinas Valley while driving efficiencies across the supply chain,” said Omar Bobadilla, VP Agriculture Operations, Bonduelle Fresh Americas. “There is a tremendous amount of opportunity to continue to unlock growth for the company and our grower partners.”

This year, Bonduelle is celebrating 170 years of continuous operation under the leadership of members of the Bonduelle family. The family is firmly rooted in agriculture and have built a company that now feeds people with fresh vegetables and plant based food in 100 countries around the world. The company has a history of investing and partnering with the growers in all regions it operates in and all of the businesses Bonduelle has acquired continue to be part of the company’s global footprint.

ABOUT BONDUELLE FRESH AMERICAS

Bonduelle Fresh Americas is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bonduelle (BON.PA). With four processing facilities throughout the U.S., we focus on fresh vegetables, salads and fresh meal solutions for the US market. Acquired by Bonduelle in 2017 as Ready Pac Foods and one of five business units in the Bonduelle Group, our team prepares a complete range of products featuring fresh produce and protein under the company’s Ready Pac Bistro® brand. Our offerings include fresh-cut salads, fresh-cut vegetables, snacking and fresh prepared meals available where consumers buy groceries and in restaurant chains across North America. Visit Bonduelle Fresh Americas and follow us on LinkedIn.

ABOUT BONDUELLE GROUP

For Bonduelle Group, inspiring the transition toward a plant-based diet to contribute to people’s well-being and planet health means being an agro-industrial player with a positive impact on its ecosystem. We are a French family-owned company with 12,000 employees and we have been innovating with our farming partners since 1853. Our ready-to-use plant-based food products are grown on 173,000 acres and marketed in nearly 100 countries, with revenues of $2.3 billion. Our four brands are: Bonduelle®, Cassegrain®, Globus® and Ready Pac Bistro®. Visit www.bonduelle.com/en for more.