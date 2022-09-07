Global Seafood Alliance Honors NFI’s John Connelly with Lifetime Achievement Award

John Connelly, president of the National Fisheries Institute (NFI), is a recipient of this year’s Wallace R. Stevens Lifetime Achievement Award, recognized for his leadership, integrity and commitment to responsibility. Connelly will be honored on stage at the Global Seafood Alliance’s GOAL 2022 conference in Seattle on Tuesday, Oct. 4.

Connelly has been at the helm of the U.S.-based nonprofit seafood trade association since February 2003. NFI represents its members, who span the entire seafood supply chain, on Capitol Hill and beyond on matters that range from public policy to media relations and communications to public health and nutrition. Its members are committed to responsibly managed wild-capture fisheries and aquaculture as well as to a marketplace that supports free trade.

“For about a third of my life I have enjoyed the privilege of working with and for NFI members. It is humbling that GSA would recognize, through me, the efforts of the NFI leaders who sought to improve how fish are caught or farmed, to ensure their products are processed with integrity and safely, and to market their seafood with an increased focus on how American and other families want to enjoy their dishes,” said Connelly.

