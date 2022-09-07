Global Seafood Alliance Honors NFI’s John Connelly with Lifetime Achievement Award

Global Seafood Alliance Seafood September 7, 2022

John Connelly, president of the National Fisheries Institute (NFI), is a recipient of this year’s Wallace R. Stevens Lifetime Achievement Award, recognized for his leadership, integrity and commitment to responsibility. Connelly will be honored on stage at the Global Seafood Alliance’s GOAL 2022 conference in Seattle on Tuesday, Oct. 4.

Connelly has been at the helm of the U.S.-based nonprofit seafood trade association since February 2003. NFI represents its members, who span the entire seafood supply chain, on Capitol Hill and beyond on matters that range from public policy to media relations and communications to public health and nutrition. Its members are committed to responsibly managed wild-capture fisheries and aquaculture as well as to a marketplace that supports free trade.

“For about a third of my life I have enjoyed the privilege of working with and for NFI members. It is humbling that GSA would recognize, through me, the efforts of the NFI leaders who sought to improve how fish are caught or farmed, to ensure their products are processed with integrity and safely, and to market their seafood with an increased focus on how American and other families want to enjoy their dishes,” said Connelly.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Global Seafood Alliance

Seafood

Todd Clark, Endeavor Seafood Vice President, Completes Term as NFI Chairman

Endeavor Seafood, Inc. Seafood January 21, 2020

Todd Clark, vice president and partner of Endeavor Seafood, Inc., completed his term as chairman of the National Fisheries Institute (NFI) today, January 21, 2020. Clark has served as NFI’s secretary, treasurer, and vice-chairman, and is a founding member of NFI’s Economic Integrity Taskforce. NFI is the leading national non-profit fisheries organization dedicated to education about seafood safety, sustainability and nutrition.

Seafood

GSA Launches BAP Consumer-Facing Website

Global Seafood Alliance Seafood July 19, 2022

A new Best Aquaculture Practices (BAP) consumer-facing website, a key piece of the Global Seafood Alliance’s (GSA) first-ever consumer marketing campaign, was unveiled today. The site features information on the BAP certification program, an introduction to aquaculture, seafood recipes and information on seafood’s positive effect on health and wellness. The site also links to a “how to find” page with direct connections to BAP retail and foodservice partners.