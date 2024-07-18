Rabobank Senior Seafood Analyst Gorjan Nikolik Sees Promising Indicators for Farmed Shrimp and Salmon

The aquaculture industry can be cautiously optimistic as it enters the second half of 2024, as demand improves and costs normalize, according to a new report from world-leading food and agribusiness analysts at Rabobank.

Gorjan Nikolik, senior analyst at Rabobank, explained that demand growth for both salmon and shrimp in the second half of 2024 remains uncertain, but there is optimism for both markets as Western economies recover. Although salmon and shrimp farming face ongoing biological challenges, feed costs are expected to drop due to improved fishmeal supply.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Global Seafood Alliance