19 Must-Try Vegan Cheese Brands for Cheese Lovers

Tanya Flink, Veg News Deli May 2, 2024

It’s creamy, melty, gooey, and 100-percent addictive. We’re, of course, talking about vegan cheese. But, as little as five years ago, one would be stretching the truth to describe most vegan cheeses in this fashion.

Over the years, recipes have been reformulated, refined, and at times completely reinvented—making amends for the somewhat rubbery, bland, and generally off-putting product that was vegan cheese of yesteryear. On the whole, vegan cheese is now something to be celebrated. Here is the 411 on vegan cheese—from how it’s made to some of the very best brands. 

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Veg News

Related Articles

Dairy

Violife® Dares Canadians to Go Dairy-Free, with a Money Back Guarantee

Upfield Dairy November 15, 2021

Upfield’s Violife® today announced its Dairy-Free Dare campaign that boldly challenges Canadians to swap out dairy cheese for Violife 100% vegan cheese alternative. The Dairy-FreeDare kicks off the holiday entertaining season with cheesy dairy free recipes, in-store promotions, select restaurant menu creations, and a money back guarantee. The Dairy-Free Dare money back guarantee covers purchases of Violife made between October 1, 2021,and February 28, 2022. 

Retail & FoodService

For National Pizza Day, Chefs and Restaurateurs Give High Praise to Pleese Foods Vegan Cheese

Pleese® Foods  Retail & FoodService February 7, 2022

With National Pizza Day approaching on Feb. 9, Pleese® plant-based cheese is quickly becoming the vegan cheese of choice for chefs and pizza-shop owners in New York and beyond. Created by co-founders Kobi and Abev Regev after the couple went vegan several years ago and missed the taste of their favorite NYC pizzas, Pleese® offers an all-natural product that is kosher and free of soy, nuts, dairy, or gluten. And best of all — it tastes absolutely amazing. 