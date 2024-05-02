19 Must-Try Vegan Cheese Brands for Cheese Lovers

It’s creamy, melty, gooey, and 100-percent addictive. We’re, of course, talking about vegan cheese. But, as little as five years ago, one would be stretching the truth to describe most vegan cheeses in this fashion.

Over the years, recipes have been reformulated, refined, and at times completely reinvented—making amends for the somewhat rubbery, bland, and generally off-putting product that was vegan cheese of yesteryear. On the whole, vegan cheese is now something to be celebrated. Here is the 411 on vegan cheese—from how it’s made to some of the very best brands.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Veg News