Whisps Launches Protein Snackers, a Shelf-Stable, Delicious High-Protein Snack Pack

Whisps’ baked cheese bites, premium salami slices & dried fruit create the perfect balance of sweet, salty & spicy flavors for a high-protein boost

NEW YORK — Whisps, the brand known for transforming whole foods like cheese into delicious snacks, introduced its latest innovation, Whisps Protein Snackers. Multi-compartment snack trays containing Whisps baked cheese bites, premium salami and dried fruit, Whisps Protein Snackers are the perfect on-the-go option–that doesn’t require refrigeration–for snackers looking for something quick, convenient and satisfying. Think of it as a portable cheese and meat snack pack with the perfect balance of sweet, salty and spicy flavors, delivering a high-protein boost in one single-serve snack!

Whisps Protein Snackers are a first-to-market, shelf-stable compartment snack featuring cheese, meat and fruit. Built on the foundation of clean, nourishing snacks with 100% real cheese at its core, Whisps partnered with Fratelli Beretta, known for their high-quality dry-cured Italian meats, to develop a delicious, protein-rich, keto-friendly and gluten-free snack that’s sure to satisfy any afternoon hunger craving.

“Our team loves compartment snacks, and we have been watching the growth of that segment, but like all consumers, we found it frustrating that the current offerings in the market need to stay refrigerated and aren’t as convenient because of that. So we coupled Whisps real baked cheese with premium meat and fruit to create a better-for-you, elevated, protein-rich option adults can truly enjoy anytime, anywhere,” said John Ghingo, CEO of Whisps.

Starring 100% real, aged Asiago, Pepper Jack and Parmesan cheeses, Whisps Protein Snackers are available in two irresistible snack combinations:

Whisps Asiago & Pepper Jack Bites, Milano Salami and Dried Cranberries

Whisps Parmesan Bites, Calabrese Salami and Dried Papaya

Whisps Protein Snackers are now available at CVS and Stop & Shop stores with an MSRP of $2.99 – $3.49 MSRP per 1.5oz pack. For more information, visit Whisps.com.