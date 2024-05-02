Scottish Seafood Firm MacNeil Shellfish Opens Major Hub

A Scottish seafood company has opened a major distribution hub in the Spanish city of Bilbao to “scale” its operations and “solidify” its position in the European market.

Larkhall-based MacNeil Shellfish, noting its investment in the 3,000 square metre facility “designed to propel the company into its next growth phase” exceeded £5 million, declared: “This expansion, the culmination of five years of meticulous planning and dedication, marks a significant milestone for the family-operated enterprise.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: The Herald