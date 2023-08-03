Ocean Mist Farms Wins IFPA’s Foodservice Show Chef’s Choice Award

CASTROVILLE, Calif. – Ocean Mist Farms, the leading grower and marketer of fresh artichokes in North America, was presented with the IFPA Foodservice Conference’s Chef’s Choice Award at the annual show in Monterey on Friday July 28, 2023.

The award-winning dish was developed for the artichoke giant – and prepared at the show by – Ocean Mist’s longtime Corporate Chef, Tony Baker. According to Chef Tony, artichokes are “the incredible edible thistle…healthful, nutritious, fun to eat and easier to prepare and cook than most people think.”

Tony’s history with artichokes in particular is long and impressive. From recipe development, pitching artichoke recipes to national chains, and training chefs nationwide on the many ways to cook and showcase artichokes, to chef demos and presentations at many shows (winning multiple awards along the way, including American Culinary Federation Chef of the Year in 2018), and working with Chef Curtis Stone to develop artichoke ideas for his former artichoke-themed menu at his Beverly Hills restaurant, Maude. It’s safe to say, Chef Tony is very passionate about artichokes.

“We had a great turnout at the show,” said Hilda Medina, marketing manager for Ocean Mist Farms, “with many people coming back for seconds of Chef Tony’s famous Baby Artichoke Risotto.” Continuing, “It’s always great to see industry friends, colleagues and customers at the show, and winning this prestigious award was a great ending to another successful Foodservice show.”

This risotto recipe can be found on Ocean Mist’s website along with a variety of other artichoke recipes. “We have spent many years developing and perfecting recipes including our premium artichokes and other fresh vegetable offerings, and have compiled quite an archive of wonderful, diverse ways to prepare artichokes that goes far beyond the obligatory dip or appetizer recipe, said Medina.”

Ocean Mist Farms Baby Artichoke Risotto Recipe can be found at: https://www.oceanmist.com/recipes/risotto-of-baby-artichokes

About Ocean Mist Farms

Ocean Mist Farms, a fourth-generation family-owned business in Castroville, Calif., the largest grower of fresh artichokes in North America, is committed to delivering the highest standards in the industry for food safety, product quality, customer service, innovation and sustainability. The company’s full line of 30+ fresh vegetable commodities include their premium coveted green and purple artichokes, as well as their valued-added line and Season & Steam products. To learn more about Ocean Mist Farms, visit oceanmist.com or follow them on their socials on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and LinkedIn.