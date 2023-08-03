International Blueberry Organization Announces Webinar for the Launch of the 2023 Global State of the Blueberry Industry Report

The International Blueberry Organization (IBO) is excited to announce the launch of the ‘2023 Global State of the Blueberry Industry’ report. The release event will take place via a webinar hosted by editor Cort Brazelton and Colin Fain, who leads the team that produced the report. This live virtual event is set to take place on August 15th, at 2pm GMT.

The comprehensive report, a culmination of intensive research and in-depth analysis, continues to evolve and improve. This new edition provides an extensive exploration of the current trends, data, and forecasts, giving stakeholders a valuable insight into this thriving sector.

During the webinar, Cort Brazelton and Colin Fain will present a detailed overview of the report, highlighting key findings, important trends, and significant conclusions. This session will offer a unique opportunity for attendees to gain first-hand insights from the team who led the research and contributed to the report’s development.

“In the evolving landscape of the blueberry industry, it’s vital that we base our strategies and decisions on reliable data and informed analysis,” said Cort Brazelton. “This report presents a comprehensive assessment of the current state of the blueberry industry, its challenges, opportunities, and future potential as well as insights on strategies for success.”

The webinar will also include a question-and-answer session, giving participants the chance to interact directly with the expert panel. Attendees are encouraged to come with their questions, as this is an opportunity to clarify uncertainties, gain deeper insights, and engage in meaningful conversations about the industry’s future.

The IBO is pleased to announce that immediately following the webinar, the full ‘2023 Global State of the Blueberry Industry’ report will be made freely available to the public through the IBO’s website. This move aligns with the IBO’s mission to collect and share blueberry information, fostering a common goal of increased worldwide blueberry consumption in all forms..

“The decision to make the report freely available is part of the IBO’s commitment to transparency and informed growth of the industry,” added Colin Fain. “We want to empower all stakeholders, from growers to distributors and consumers, with this essential information.”

Don’t miss this opportunity to be among the first to explore the ‘Global State of the Blueberry Industry’ report. Mark your calendars for August 15th, at 2pm GMT, and join us for this milestone event in the global blueberry industry. Sign up at the link on the https://www.internationalblueberry.org site or at this direct link: Sign up Form – 2023 Global State of the Blueberry Industry Report Launch

About International Blueberry Organization (IBO)

The IBO is a global organization bringing together leaders from around the blueberry world in all segments of the industry, including blueberry producers and marketers, affiliated business, social groups, and governmental organizations worldwide.

We come together to learn, share, increase understanding, distribute information, address mutual challenges, coordinate potential solutions and explore opportunities. Ultimately, the organization exists to advance the health and sustainability of the blueberry industry.

For more information: https://www.internationalblueberry.org