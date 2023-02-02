Family Tree Farms Announces New Sales Manager

Reedley, Calif. – An exciting promotion has taken place at Family Tree Farms as the new year begins. The stone fruit and blueberry supplier has named Ryan Howard as the new Sales Manager, effective immediately.

“I’m very grateful for the opportunity to serve in this new role. It is a pleasure to work with the Jackson family, our incredible team, and the very best retail partners in the world. Even during difficult conditions, it’s an honor to work for a family willing to innovate and continue to grow the world’s most flavorful fruit. I am really excited for the future of Family Tree Farms.” said Ryan Howard.

In his new role, Ryan Howard will oversee the Family Tree Farms sales and support team, continue to build key relationships with retailers, and share the vision to consistently deliver the most flavorful fruit in the world. He has played an integral role in the sales department over the last 11 years at Family Tree Farms and will provide leadership and strategic vision in sales planning as the company continues to grow.

“In promoting Ryan, we are really acknowledging the job that Ryan has already been doing,” Doug LaCroix, Director of Sales and Marketing, commented. “Ryan does a great job representing Family Tree Farms to our industry. He skillfully navigates the needs of our customers and our farmers, with the experience necessary to execute a broad sales plan with many moving parts. Ryan is a natural leader, and we are excited to see Ryan in this expanded role.”

“Ryan’s leadership, integrity, and deep commitment to our team makes this an obvious choice. He will provide strategic leadership to our sales team as we continue to grow in our production of healthy and flavorful fruit for our retail partners.” Andy Muxlow, owner and farmer.

Congratulations, Ryan Howard, on this promotion!

A Word from Family Tree Farms

Nestled in the heart of the Central San Joaquin Valley, Family Tree Farms is built upon an all-out quest for flavor. We love to grow berries and stone fruit for the world to enjoy. Through faith, hard work and integrity we consider it an honor to consistently produce, package and market the most flavorful fruit in the world.