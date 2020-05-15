China to Allow Imports of Blueberries From U.S.

Emily Chow and Dominique Patton, Reuters Produce May 15, 2020

SHANGHAI – China will allow imports of barley and blueberries from the United States, according to notices on its customs website.

Imports that meet the relevant requirements will be allowed effective Thursday, according to the notices.

The move comes after China agreed in January to boost its imports of U.S. agricultural products by an additional $32 billion over two years as part of a Phase 1 deal that marked an easing in trade tensions between the two countries.

