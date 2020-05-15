Nature Fresh Farms Proudly Announces the Nature Fresh Farms Recreation Centre

Leamington, ON – On Tuesday, May 12, 2020, the Municipality of Leamington approved sponsorship and naming rights for Leamington’s recreational complex to Nature Fresh Farms Recreation Centre.

Nature Fresh Farms is a greenhouse grower with over 200 acres of greenhouse facilities. Growing in the Leamington community for the past 20 years, Nature Fresh Farms has become one of the largest independent, vertically integrated greenhouse vegetable farms in North America. Along with their new partnership with the Municipality of Leamington, the current Leamington Kinsmen Recreation Complex will now be named the Nature Fresh Farms Recreation Centre, helping to support the programs and activities offered at the complex.

Nature Fresh Farms is thrilled by the renaming and their future involvement with the facility. “Our partnership with the recreational complex fits perfectly with our ideals of promoting a healthy lifestyle and nutritional eating,” shared Vice President, John Ketler. “We are thrilled to support a centre that is committed to providing the community with services and programs encouraging healthy and active lifestyles.”

The Leamington Kinsmen Recreation Complex is a multi-use facility used by the public for sports, fitness, and community events. The 179,000 square foot facility, originally opened in 1985, has a 25-metre swimming pool; two ice rinks; a full gymnasium; fitness studio, training rooms, and meeting rooms, including a variety of programs for all ages available to the public.

“As a family-run business, we understand the value of family and the importance of community facilities that help bring them together,” said Founder and President, Peter Quiring. “The recreation centre is the heart of a town, a place for the community to gather for sports and activities and enjoy each other’s company. It is an important part of our community and we’re very excited to be a part of it.”

The sponsorship by Nature Fresh Farms was confirmed by Leamington officials Tuesday evening.

“We are very pleased to partner with Nature Fresh Farms,” said Mayor Hilda MacDonald. “Our recreation complex is a vital gathering place for Leamington residents, and with the support of Nature Fresh Farms, we will be able to enhance recreational offerings for the community in a facility they’ll be excited to use.”

