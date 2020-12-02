Nature Fresh Farms Expands Operations into Texas

Leamington, ON – Nature Fresh Farms has expanded operations with a new Distribution Center in Laredo, Texas, with future developments planned for next year.

The new 61,000 square foot Distribution Center in Laredo, Texas, provides a new major hub of fresh produce. Since the opening of the facility, they have employed over 30 team members with more positions available for hire. The center will help service Nature Fresh Farms Mexican winter program and allow for direct shipping of product, shortening their supply chain. With this fully operational facility, the company will be able to bring fresher produce to customers located in the Southern United States.

Laredo Division Manager, Sergio Restrepo, said the new Distribution Center is in response to Nature Fresh Farms continuous growth. “The acquirement of our new center is part of our plans to optimize our distribution network,” shared Sergio. “With this, we are able to further strengthen our logistics and operations, ensuring that we can better meet the needs and expectations of our consumers and customers.”

Nature Fresh Farms has had a streak of sustained operational growth with their newly completed Phase 7 and 8 greenhouses, and a large expansion planned for their Leamington location with more details to follow. The company also has future plans for expansion in Ohio with an extension of acreage, in addition to their current 45 acres of greenhouse, and the construction of a new Distribution Center.

“We are looking forward to further developing our Ohio location with many new initiatives planned,” said Vice President, John Ketler. “We see significant opportunities in the continued construction with these new facilities needed to support our growth.”

Nature Fresh Farms has experienced rapid growth over the last few years. Today the company has over 600 employees, 200 acres of greenhouses Tomato, Pepper, and Cucumber plants, with multiple facilities across North America.

About Nature Fresh Farms –

Continuously expanding, Nature Fresh Farms has become one of the largest independent, vertically integrated greenhouse vegetable farms in North America. As a year-round grower with farms in Leamington, ON, Delta, OH, and Mexico, Nature Fresh Farms prides itself on consistently delivering exceptional flavor and quality to key retailers throughout North America, while continuing to innovate and introduce more viable and sustainable growing and packaging solutions.