Eat Fresh: Vegetables from Morning Kiss Organic

Chelsea, MA – Sourcing from local farms and East Coast growers, Morning Kiss Organic is prepared to ship vegetables from its growing and packing regions. Program offerings will include cabbage, cucumber, eggplant, peppers, zucchini, yellow squash, broccoli crowns, sweet corn, and other summer crops as well as fresh potatoes and onions.

Morning Kiss Organic partners with farmers to harvest vegetables at the height of their nutrition during the growing season, allowing the produce to spend less time in freight and arrive fresh to the consumer. “Our daily deliveries to stores ensures that the food our farmers work so hard to grow stays fresh,” says Michael Guptill of Morning Kiss Organic.

Morning Kiss Organic works with East Coast farmers from Rainbow Gardens in Maine to Alderman Farms in Florida. “We truly value our relationships with our growers for their knowledge of the crops, and our confidence in their growing practices and commitment to organic farming,” Guptill adds.

Morning Kiss Organic products are available in a range of customizable formats, packed to order. Unique packaging options offer economical packaging, pricing, faster turns and less waste. Always fresh, the company uses just in time inventory management as well as daily deliveries to ensure the highest quality, best tasting selection available. Natural and healthy, Morning Kiss products are always non-GMO.

About Morning Kiss Organic

Morning Kiss Organic is the organic brand of Gold Bell, DiSilva Fruit and Arrowfarms. Headquartered in Massachusetts, Morning Kiss Organic products are available year round in a range of customizable formats, packed to order. Unique packaging options offer economical packaging, pricing, faster turns and less waste. Always fresh, the company uses just in time inventory management as well as daily deliveries to ensure the highest quality, best tasting selection available. Natural and healthy, Morning Kiss products are always non-GMO. Morning Kiss Organic is committed to sourcing from East Coast farmers whenever possible, and delivers daily to stores and distribution centers.