The Economic Impact of the NWPB: Board to Present Findings from Recent Study in Partnership with Armada Corporate Intelligence, Inc.

Winter Springs, FL – National Watermelon Promotion Board (NWPB), along with research partner, Armada Corporate Intelligence, Inc., invite all interested parties to their 2017-2021 Economic Evaluation presentation, which will take place February 23rd at 8 a.m. during the National Watermelon Convention at the Omni Grove Park Inn in Asheville, NC.

The Econometric Evaluation determines the impact of the NWPB’s activities on the demand for watermelon and the return on investment (ROI) for the industry. The main findings of this study show the watermelon industry continues to receive a high return from the promotion efforts of the NWPB, and these promotion programs have a significant impact on the general economy. During the presentation, the audience will learn more about how advanced modeling techniques look at the supply of watermelon, FOB and retail prices, NWPB budget, and other factors to determine the value the NWPB provides its stakeholders. Additionally, Armada will share current economic conditions and how it will affect the industry moving forward.

In addition to the in-person event in February, the Board will also present Economic Evaluation findings from 2017-2021 virtually on March 29th at 1 p.m. EST. To register for the virtual event, visit: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_fFdpme8hSp2u16W-wQrsEA

For more information or questions about the upcoming presentations, contact Megan McKenna, Senior Director of Marketing & Foodservice at mmckenna@watermelon.org.

About National Watermelon Promotion Board

The National Watermelon Promotion Board (NWPB), based in Winter Springs, Florida, was established in 1989 as an agricultural promotion group to promote watermelon in the United States and in various markets abroad. Funded through a self-mandated industry assessment paid by more than 800 watermelon producers, handlers and importers, NWPB mission is to increase consumer demand for watermelon through promotion, research and education programs.

A serving of nutrient-dense watermelon provides an excellent source of Vitamin C (25% DV), a source of Vitamin B6 (8% DV), and a delicious way to stay hydrated (92% water), with only 80 calories per 2-cup serving. Watermelon consumption per capita in the United States was nearly 16 pounds in 2021. Watermelon consumption in the United States was nearly 5.6 billion pounds in 2021. The United States exported an additional 375 million pounds of watermelon. For additional information, visit www.watermelon.org.