Magic Orders Streamlines Walmart Retail Link & iTrade

Consentio, the leading digital trading platform for fresh produce, is pleased to announce the launch of Magic Orders for Walmart Retail Link and for iTrade.

If you trade with Walmart or one of the iTrade retailers, then you probably have to dial into their respective portals to download your orders, which you then have to manually type into your ERP system, which is costly, time consuming and error-prone.

Magic Orders automates this process and electronically reads the orders from Retail Link and iTrade and passes them directly to your ERP and internal systems. No more typing!

It can, if required, perform pre-validation of codes and prices, highlighting errors before updating your internal systems.

This frees up staff to do more value-added work like finding new customers and growing the business.

Jorge Vasquez, CEO of Latin Specialties commented, “Magic Orders is amazing, it has saved us a fortune. We now have 1 person doing the work of 4 pre Consentio and we are now taking orders 24/7.”

Andy Makeham, Head of Consentio USA commented, “With Magic Orders you will need less people to process orders – so you can save staff from the mind-numbing job of just typing orders! It is highly affordable and easy to implement and use and will usually pay for itself in just a few weeks.”

Magic Orders will also read other order formats including PDF, XLS, CSV, Text, and more.

Consentio is a digital trading platform with 12,000 customers across Europe and increasingly North America.

Consentio has recently raised $5m to support US business expansion. Led by Mundi Ventures, an international Venture Capital fund that invests in the US, Europe, Israel, and Singapore. The round also saw participation from Hambro Perks, the London-headquartered international investment firm focused on investing in the private technology sector, and Label Investments, who specialize in the Agriculture sector and is very active in the United States and Mexico. Consentio saw order values traded through the platform triple in the last year and is on target to reach €1 billion in the next 12 months.