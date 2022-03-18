Wish Farms Donates to World Central Kitchen

Plant City, FL – Plant City based, international grower and year-round marketer of strawberries, blueberries, blackberries, raspberries and pineberries, Wish Farms, is donating $5,000 to Jose Andres’ World Central Kitchen. The funds will be used to support the dire humanitarian crisis in Eastern Europe.

“My grandfather came to America because he was escaping Russian aggression and oppression in Kyiv in 1904,” said Wish Farms owner, Gary Wishnatzki. “Unfortunately, some things never change. Our roots run deep in that region, and our family feels a strong connection with the Ukrainian people’s fight for freedom and the devastation they’re experiencing.”

PR Manager, Nick Wishnatzki: “I was looking for the most impactful way we could help, then I saw an article with Walt Dasher of G&R Farms calling on the produce industry to step up and donate to WCK. I watched the videos of Andres’ and his team working around the clock to feed so many fleeing refugees and was heartened by the humanity of their mission. There is no more basic need than having food to eat.”

The funds will be sent via The Wish Farms Family Foundation. Established to support food insecurity, youth education and community, it has made over $325,000 in grants since 2019.

Nick Wishnatzki: “This horrific manmade crisis continues to deepen, so Wish Farms would like to echo Walt’s call to the rest of our generous produce industry colleagues and companies to step up and help.”

Donations can be made through the WCK website at: https://wck.org/

About Wish Farms:

Feel Good. Eat Berries. Make A Difference.

It isn’t just a catchy phrase, giving back is engrained in the company culture. Through the Wish Farms Family Foundation, a portion of profits are dedicated to their three pillars of giving: Food Insecurity, Youth Education and Community. With a defined mission, they hope to make the world a better place.

Founded in 1922, Wish Farms is a fourth-generation, family operated company. As a year-round supplier of strawberries, blueberries, blackberries, raspberries, and now Pink-A-Boo Pineberries®, it grows both conventional and organic varieties. Nationally recognized for innovation, Wish Farms utilizes patented traceability technology to ensure quality and safety by tying consumer feedback to specific information from each day’s harvest.

For more information, please visit www.wishfarms.com.