Lisa Towner Promoted to Manager of ALC Portland Office

The Allen Lund Company is pleased to announce that Lisa Towner has been promoted to manager of the ALC Portland office.

Lisa Towner joined the Allen Lund Company in 2002 and gained extensive experience in dry and reefer accounts for the Portland office. She is well-recognized for her hard work and desire to provide the highest level of customer service.

“We are very excited for Lisa to take on this new role for the Portland office and ALC. With her many years of experience and superb operational excellence, she has much to offer to the team and she already has many great ideas for leading the office to bigger and better things. The trust that her team already has in her will bode very well as she takes on this new endeavor. I look forward to working closely with Lisa and watching the office grow and prosper under her leadership!” states Tracey Lewin, VP of sales and operations.

Lisa commented, “I am grateful to the executive team for placing their confidence and trust in me. I am excited to take on this challenge and I look forward to leading our office to new heights. I am honored to accept the promotion to manager of the Portland office.”

About Allen Lund Company:

Specializing as a national third-party transportation broker with nationwide offices and over 600 employees, the Allen Lund Company works with shippers and carriers across the nation to arrange dry, refrigerated (specializing in produce), and flatbed freight; additionally, the Allen Lund Company has a logistics and software division, ALC Logistics, and an International Division licensed by the FMC as an OTI-NVOCC #019872NF. If you are interested in joining the Allen Lund Company team, please click here.

Established in 1976, the Allen Lund Company was named by Los Angeles Business Journal as one of the best places to work in Los Angeles for 2021. Additionally, ALC was recognized by Food Logistics magazine as a 2019 Top 3PL & Cold Storage Provider for TransKool Solutions, Logistics Tech Outlook for our software division ALC Logistics as a 2018 Top 10 Freight Management Solution Providers, 2018 Food Logistics’ Top 3PL & Cold Storage Providers list, 2017 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Top 100, 2017 Food Logistics 100+ Top Software and Tech Provider, a 2016 Top IT Provider by Inbound Logistics, 2015 Coca-Cola Challenger Carrier of the Year, 2015 Top Private Company in Los Angeles by the Los Angeles Business Journal, a 2014 Great Supply Chain Partner, and was placed in Transport Topics’ “2014 Top 25 Freight Brokerage Firms.” The company manages over 365,000 loads annually, and received the 2013 “Best in Cargo Security Award.” In 2011, the company received the TIA 3PL Samaritan Award, and NASTC (National Association of Small Trucking Companies) named Allen Lund Company the 2010 Best Broker of the Year. More information is available at allenlund.com