Allen Lund Company Recaps Navidad en el Barrio 2021

Since 2004, the Allen Lund Company has humbly supported the efforts of Navidad en el Barrio, an organization that has supported the underserved communities of Los Angeles, since 1972. Started by a former NFL player, Danny Villanueva, his mission was to provide a robust Christmas dinner to families in Southern California. The past couple of years have proven to be quite challenging for most, but with great efforts, Navidad en el Barrio was able to prosper with amazing donors.

“Every year, we look forward to working with Navidad en el Barrio to collect, organize, and distribute groceries for the families to make a healthy Christmas dinner,” said Nora Trueblood, Director of Marketing at ALC.

ALC employees volunteer to secure dry goods, produce, and perishables as well as, assist with the transportation of the goods to California for distribution via Navidad en el Barrio. In 2021, we helped feed over 12,500 of the most in-need families in Southern California. ALC Los Angeles, San Francisco, Denver, Little Rock, Portland, IT, CSC, TMS, Corporate, and MarCom all participated.

Executive VP Kenny Lund, commented, “More than ever, this year was critical for the families in need at Christmas time. I am so proud of and thankful for those who stepped up and donated food, time, transportation, and prayers. I saw the joy the food brought to many. Blessing to all.”

The Allen Lund Company appreciates our Navidad donors immensely and we thank you for your generosity in helping a great cause.

2021 Navidad en el Barrio donors:

· Cacique Inc./Cardenas Markets

· Coca-Cola

· Crunch Pak

· FirstFruits Farms

· Grimmway Farms

· Mission Produce Inc.

· Northgate Supermarkets

· PepsiCo

· Randal Farms

· Sage Fruit

· Santa Fe Tortilla

· Target

· Taylor Farms

· Wada Farms

· Wonderful Citrus

About Allen Lund Company:

Specializing as a national third-party transportation broker with nationwide offices and over 600 employees, the Allen Lund Company works with shippers and carriers across the nation to arrange dry, refrigerated (specializing in produce), and flatbed freight; additionally, the Allen Lund Company has a logistics and software division, ALC Logistics, and an International Division licensed by the FMC as an OTI-NVOCC #019872NF. If you are interested in joining the Allen Lund Company team, please click here.

Established in 1976, the Allen Lund Company was named by Los Angeles Business Journal as one of the best places to work in Los Angeles for 2021. Additionally, ALC was recognized by Food Logistics magazine as a 2019 Top 3PL & Cold Storage Provider for TransKool Solutions, Logistics Tech Outlook for our software division ALC Logistics as a 2018 Top 10 Freight Management Solution Providers, 2018 Food Logistics’ Top 3PL & Cold Storage Providers list, 2017 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Top 100, 2017 Food Logistics 100+ Top Software and Tech Provider, a 2016 Top IT Provider by Inbound Logistics, 2015 Coca-Cola Challenger Carrier of the Year, 2015 Top Private Company in Los Angeles by the Los Angeles Business Journal, a 2014 Great Supply Chain Partner, and was placed in Transport Topics’ “2014 Top 25 Freight Brokerage Firms.” The company manages over 365,000 loads annually, and received the 2013 “Best in Cargo Security Award.” In 2011, the company received the TIA 3PL Samaritan Award, and NASTC (National Association of Small Trucking Companies) named Allen Lund Company the 2010 Best Broker of the Year. More information is available at allenlund.com