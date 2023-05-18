Casey Tracey Promoted to Assistant General Manager of Allen Lund Company Los Angeles

The Allen Lund Company is pleased to announce the promotion of Casey Tracey to Assistant General Manager of ALC Los Angeles.

Casey began her career at the Allen Lund Company as a Transportation Broker. She was promoted to Senior Transportation Broker and later to Operations Manager. Prior to joining ALC, she attended the University of Pittsburgh, obtaining a Bachelor’s degree in Communication and Public Rhetoric and gained experience in the transportation industry working for another 3PL company.

Tracey Lewin, ALC Vice President stated, “Since her first day with ALC, Casey has exhibited her talent, diligence, and critical thinking skills consistently and dependably. It was clear early on that she would advance within our organization, and I’m extremely proud of her for reaching this milestone in her career with us. Alongside Manager Jeremy McGovern’s strengths, vision, and leadership of the LA office, Casey will continue to add additional guidance with her innate pragmatism and insight, and the future of the office is even brighter than before. Congratulations to Casey on her new role as Assistant General Manager!”

“Casey has been an integral member of our organization for several years, and her contributions have been invaluable in helping us achieve our goals. She has a proven track record of success, having led numerous initiatives that have improved our operations and enhanced our customer experience,” said ALC Los Angeles Manager, Jeremy McGovern. He continued, “In her new role, Casey will continue to build on her successes and work to drive further growth and innovation across our team. Her leadership and strategic thinking will be essential in helping us navigate the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead. We are confident that Casey will excel in her new role, and we look forward to working with her as we continue to build our business and deliver exceptional value to our customers.”

Reflecting on her promotion, Casey said, “When I came to the Allen Lund Company, I took a leap of faith leaving my previous employment to go to a competitor and it turned out to be a great decision. I enjoy working with the team in LA and I look forward to many more successful years with ALC.”