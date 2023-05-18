Meet the Midwest Vertical Farm Delivering Produce Locally to Grocers (and With Trackable Technology)

Square Roots, the vertical farming company supplying the Midwest with locally grown, fresh produce, is releasing its herb of the summer – Lemon Basil – and made right in the area.

Grown locally and sustainably using innovative indoor farming techniques, Square Roots’ Lemon Basil is exceptional in quality and flavor. But what sets the company apart is its commitment to transparency. With the Square Roots Transparency Timeline, consumers are able to trace their greens from seed to shelf by scanning the QR code found on every package and see exactly where, how, and who grew their food. Plus, its herbs last twice as long as traditionally grown produce, even in the warm summer months.

Square Roots is committed to providing fresh and unique products that elevate any dish, and Lemon Basil is no exception – combining the fresh and fragrant taste of basil with the zesty tang of lemon, resulting in a one-of-a-kind flavor experience. Square Roots’ Lemon Basil will be available for purchase beginning May 15th at retailers across Michigan, Illinois, Ohio, Kentucky, and Wisconsin (including Fresh Thyme, Festival Foods, Dom’s & more) for $2.49 SRP (⅔ oz).