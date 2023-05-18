Moxxy Marketing Strengthens Packaging Design Services

Miami, FL – Moxxy Marketing announced that Candy Rauber, the agency’s award-winning art director, recently completed additional training and received her certificate in FDA Food Labeling Compliance.

Moxxy has long been known as an expert in designing food and beverage packaging that helps get attention in-store and increase sales. The agency also has a stellar reputation amongst packaging suppliers for producing quality files that can be easily reproduced without modification or additional cost. In addition to creating brand-building, strategic designs and production-friendly files, Moxxy has always focused on delivering high quality work that meets regulatory requirements for food and beverage labeling and packaging.

“One of the most common causes for a food recall is that the packaging was incorrect,” said Karen Nardozza, Moxxy president and CEO. “It’s rewarding to design standout packaging that boosts sales and builds brands for our clients, but the best design is of little value if it costs the company’s reputation and impacts the balance sheet because regulations weren’t followed.”

“The FDA is just one government agency food producers have to contend with, and the first step is understanding which regulations to follow,” said Rauber. “From there, we have to consider what is said on the label—such as ingredients and nutritional claims and where and how various statements are presented. Color contrast, font sizes, and placement are all specified within regulations—it’s an exacting process. And designing packaging for export to Canada, the EU, and other countries adds more requirements and layers of complexity.”

Moxxy recently published information on the Three Ps of Packaging, which include Promote, Protect and Preserve. Protection includes the physical packaging design to protect products, but also protection of companies from legal and regulatory action because a packaging design is out of compliance.

“When we conduct packaging audits, we frequently find packaging that has minor technical violations, such as the size of a font after a label has been resized from a prior use. And occasionally, we discover not so minor mistakes, such as incorrect nutritional panel details or missing allergen statements,” Rauber added. “Companies have had to recall products, pay fines and scrap millions of dollars of packaging inventory because of such errors.”

“Our clients depend on us to get it right, protect their brand, and save them as much money as possible throughout the packaging production process, and that’s why we continually invest in training and stay on top of packaging requirements,” concluded Nardozza.

Moxxy is a full-service marketing agency providing brand development, packaging design, website design, marketing strategy and planning, research, advertising, graphic design, and public relations for agriculture. fresh food, and AgriFoodTech companies. For more info, visit getmoxxy.com or find them on social media at facebook.com/moxxymarketing, instagram.com/moxxymarketing and linkedin.com/company/moxxy-marketing.