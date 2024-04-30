Rice Fruit Company and Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay Launch Joint Conservation Project

Gardners, PA — Rice Fruit Company, a leading producer of high-quality Eastern apples, announces a partnership with the Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay’s Pennsylvania Lawn Conversion Project. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in the Alliance’s mission to revolutionize regional land management practices, as well as Rice Fruit’s dedication to land sustainability and environmental responsibility.

The Chesapeake Bay is lined with conventional mowed lawns that inadvertently disrupt crucial ecological processes. These landscapes restrict filtered runoff, diminish natural habitats for pollinators and wildlife, and limit carbon sequestration. The consequence? A loss of biodiversity that is profoundly detrimental to our already fragile ecosystem.

“We are collectively working with the Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay to transition the lawn area into a thriving native habitat,” noted Valerie Ramsburg, Marketing at Rice Fruit Company. “We plan to plant over 440 trees to create a riparian forest buffer, which serves as a vital sanctuary for wildlife and promotes biodiversity.”

The planting will be completed at a volunteer event on April 30th, supporting the Lawn-to-Forest Program. This hands-on involvement exhibits Rice Fruit’s dedication to tangible change and the power of collective action in saving and preserving natural habitats.

Rebecca Lauver, Forests Projects Manager at the Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay, shared, “By embracing this effective restoration approach, communities can reduce the burden of traditional lawn maintenance while practicing sustainable land management that prioritizes environmental stewardship. These lawn conversion projects mitigate runoff and offer multiple benefits, from shading streams and urban areas to enhancing local ecosystems.”

Moreover, Rice Fruit Company will also work with the Alliance to implement a native meadow planting in the fall of 2024 to complement the lawn-to-forest planting. Recognizing the vital role of pollinators in their apple orchards, Rice Fruit takes all actions possible to support these ecosystems. By advancing healthy pollinator populations, Rice Fruit ensures optimal fruit production through a sustainable system for future generations.

In a world increasingly attuned to the imperatives of sustainability, Rice Fruit and the Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay are leading the way in innovation, environmental stewardship, and a more sustainable future for all.

