Concord Foods Introduces Wrapples

Brockton, Mass. – Concord Foods, one of the largest manufacturers of caramel in the U.S., is proud to introduce Wrapples® from Concord Foods. Wrapples® is the perfect addition to apple displays this Halloween and fall season.

Concord Foods is known for fall-related items such as Apple Crisp, Candy Apple Kits and Simply Concord Caramel Apple Dip; the brand expands its seasonal line-up with Wrapples® in an effort to encourage more opportunities for family fun during the fall season.

With Wrapples®, it’s quick and easy to make fresh caramel apples. Just wrap caramel wrappers around fresh apples, add a wooden stick and heat.

“We are excited to offer a nostalgic fall staple that both kids and adults alike will love,” said Samantha McCaul, marketing manager at Concord Foods. “Making fresh caramel apples with Wrapples® is fun and can be a way to bring families together this fall season.

With Halloween parties and fall get-togethers at a peak September through December, the Wrapples® will be a great resource for entertaining during fall festivities. Each kit can make five caramel apples and includes caramel wrappers and wooden sticks.

Wrapples® has a suggested retail price of $2.99. It is available to produce departments as 24 pack cases and 96 pack floor displays. The Wrapples product will replace Concord Foods’ Caramel Apple Wrap product.

For more information on Concords Foods, please visit http://www.concordfoods.com/ and follow the brand on Facebook and Instagram.

About Concord Foods

Concord Foods, LLC is a leading supplier of retail food products and custom ingredients to nationally recognized supermarkets, food service operators and leading food manufacturers. Concord’s retail division offers a wide variety of produce friendly items from Candy Apple Kits to fresh produce seasoning mixes. Consumers count on quality products to glaze pies, create guacamole and batter onion rings. For more information, please visit www.concordfoods.com.