Gee Whiz Fruit Reports Unprecedented Increase in Summer Cherry Yield

Orondo, Wa. – Gee Whiz, a leading grower of Washington apples and cherries, announces they have doubled the volume of fresh cherry shipments available to U.S. retailers this summer. This season also marks the first year the company will be offering program volumes to the domestic market including Early Rainiers, Rainiers, Cristalinas and Black Pearl.

Gee Whiz cherries are known for their standout flavor due to their unique growing practices including the strategic use of shade cloth across all cherry acreage, hand thinning of each tree to yield larger fruit size than the industry average, and their signature trellis system that also drives fruit growth, allowing for perfect spacing, ideal light, and optimal air circulation.

“We are proud of the global reputation the Gee Whiz brand has earned for our luxe fruit quality,” said Brian Traum, Director of Sales and Marketing. “With each new season, we push ourselves to think beyond standard industry practices to deliver the most exceptional eating experience for our shoppers. Our team is excited to have the ability to serve more of the North American retail market with this additional cherry acreage.”

The first shipments of Gee Whiz cherries will start hitting retail stores the week of June 17th and are expected to ship through the first week of August. For additional information, please visit www.geewhizfruit.com.

About Gee Whiz

For nearly 100 years, Gee Whiz has been a leading grower, packer, and shipper of apples, cherries, and other tree fruit. Known for their innovative growing practices that dramatically impact the quality and flavor of their fruit, Gee Whiz has been a leader in the development of new apple varieties and planting methods. In 1972 the company planted the first commercial crop of Granny Smith Apples in Washington State. With two primary growing locations nestled along the Columbia River in central Washington state: Orondo and Vantage, Gee Whiz fruit reflects the pristine elements found in these ideal growing environments. From the orchard crew to the order fulfillment team and everyone in between, the company’s collective mission is to achieve one singular outcome… packing the very best eating experience into every single box for 100% shopper satisfaction. For more information, please visit www.geewhizfruit.com.