Matt Zapczynski Joins Idaho Potato Commission as Northeast/Midwest Retail Promotion Director

Matt Zapczynski joins the Idaho Potato Commission starting April 29 as Northeast/Midwest Retail Promotion Director, boasting over 20 years of industry experience.

Eagle, ID – Watching the Idaho Potato Commission go the extra mile for retailers inspired produce pro Matt Zapczynski to become IPC’s new retail promotion director Northeast/Midwest.

“I’ve always felt that Idaho Potato Commission is a great support system for retailers,” says Zapczynski, who is based in North Carolina. “Whether you needed a promotion put together, or one of the stores had a grand opening or a renovation to celebrate, IPC was always there to step up and do something special.”

The Philadelphia native says his food industry career started by accident during college in Pennsylvania when he took a part-time deli job at a supermarket because it was close to campus. After college, Zapczynski served in a series of full-time in-store positions at The Giant Co. for 14 years, managing the deli, customer operations, and nonperishable operations.

In 2017, Zapczynski moved to North Carolina to join Merchants Distributors LLC and soon found himself drawn to the produce side of the business. He advanced from produce buyer to director of produce operations during his seven years at the wholesale grocery distributor, expanding his knowledge through the Southeast Produce Council’s STEP-UPP training program and participating in the inaugural class of SEPC’s Next Generation Leadership Academy last year.

“I’ve always been involved in learning programs—I just try to be the best sponge I can,” says Zapczynski. “Produce is something new every day. It’s dominated by the weather, so you could have a great day tomorrow—or a storm could keep you on your toes.”

“Matt is a natural leader who is always looking ahead to prepare for the produce industry’s future,” says Ross Johnson, IPC vice president of retail and international. “His background in both retail and wholesale makes him a perfect fit to help Northeast/Midwest retailers reap the many benefits of selling the Idaho brand. I know everyone is really going to enjoy working with him!”

Zapczynski is an avid outdoorsman who loves to stay active by hiking, kayaking, and playing with his four-year-old daughter, Addysn. He and his wife, Elizabeth, who works in medical recruiting, are big fans of baked Idaho potatoes, either plain or with extra toppings when they’re feeling indulgent, he says: “They’re a great addition to any kind of meal!”

About The Idaho Potato Commission

Established in 1937, the Idaho Potato Commission (IPC) is a state agency responsible for promoting and protecting the famous “Grown in Idaho®” seal, a federally registered certification mark that assures consumers are purchasing genuine, top-quality Idaho potatoes. Idaho’s growing season of warm days and cool nights, ample mountain-fed irrigation and rich volcanic soil, give Idaho potatoes their unique texture, taste and dependable performance. These ideal growing conditions are what differentiates them from potatoes grown in other states. For more information, visit idahopotato.com.