USDA: Beyond the Salad Bowl

The presence of pathogenic E. coli in lettuce poses a significant concern for the produce industry in the United States. One particular strain, E. coli O157:H7 (EcO157), has been associated with outbreaks of foodborne illness linked to lettuce consumption.

With the industry valued at over $4 billion annually, the ramifications of such outbreaks extend beyond public health concerns, to economic impact on the produce industry and erosion of consumer confidence.

Now, ARS researchers and their collaborators have developed a weather-based model that could help predict the contamination levels of EcO157 and other pathogens on lettuce.

