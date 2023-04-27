Bowery Announces Expansion with Giant Food: Grab-and-Go Salad Kits Now Available in All Stores

NEW YORK, NY — Bowery, the largest U.S. vertical farming company serving over 1,800 grocery stores and major e-commerce platforms, today announces the expansion of ready-to-eat salad kits to all 166 Giant Food locations. This rapid growth, due to popular demand, will bring Bowery’s local, pesticide-free, grab-and-go salad kits to Giant supermarkets in Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, and the Washington D.C. area.

Bowery is reimagining the entire fresh food supply chain to be smarter, safer, and more sustainable. In 2022, Bowery expanded product offerings into the ready-to-eat-category with the introduction of three salad kit flavors featuring forkable greens, bold flavor, and crunchy toppings from pepitas to parm crisps. All three varieties of salad kits — including Zesty Caesar, Avocado Ranch, and Balsamic Vinaigrette — are now available in the produce department of all 166 Giant supermarkets.

“This expansion of salad kits will help us meet booming consumer demand in the ready-to-eat category,” said Matt WIlliams, Head of Sales, Bowery. “Our salad kits provide a healthy, convenient option for a quick meal on-the-go, traveling fewer food miles and staying fresher longer due to reduced time from harvest to shelf. All Giant customers can now rely on Bowery for an elevated salad kit experience.”

Bowery salad kits feature a base of Crispy Leaf, which like all Bowery produce, is grown indoors in completely controlled environments year-round, independent of weather and seasonality. Greens are harvested at peak freshness and on shelf within days. Bowery designs and builds smart indoor farms near the communities it serves, using technology to create a smart, agile food system focused on flavor and freshness.

“Bowery is a great local partner to Giant Food,” said Josh Hardester, Category Manager at Giant Food. “Their focus on sustainability, while also providing an innovative, high-quality, great-tasting product, really checks a lot of boxes for Giant and our customers.”

Bowery salad kits will also be popping up for sampling at the National BBQ Battle in Washington D.C. in June. Giant Food is a sponsor of this event.

Bowery is achieving new scale as the company expands to more regions and more retailers. To meet demand for its produce, Bowery has plans to open two new smart farms in Locust Grove, Georgia (the Atlanta metro area), and Arlington, Texas (the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area). Bowery increased its retail footprint by over 15x between 2020 and 2023. Wherever food is needed, Bowery can grow it.

About Bowery

Bowery, the largest vertical farming company in the United States, designs and builds smart indoor environments to reimagine the future of food. Through its network of smart indoor farms and proprietary end-to-end technology, Bowery is transforming the entire fresh food supply chain to be smarter, safer, and more sustainable. Bowery’s farms are 100x+ more productive than traditional agriculture while using a fraction of the resources – all enabled by leading-edge technology.

Bowery is scaling quickly with five farms in operation, including a state-of-the-art R&D and innovation farms for pioneering indoor Agriculture Science, and two commercial farms under development that will more than double the company’s total production. Bowery’s brand has been in the market since 2016 and is currently sold in over 1,800 locations including Whole Foods, Ahold Delhaize, Amazon, Safeway/Albertsons, and Walmart.

Bowery is backed by tech and agriculture industry leaders with $647M in equity and debt raised from investors including Fidelity, Temasek, Google Ventures, KKR, General Catalyst, GGV Capital, First Round Capital, and individuals including Jeff Wilke, Tom Colicchio, José Andrés, and David Barber of Blue Hill.