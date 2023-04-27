Snack POS Introduces New Feature That Lets Customers Add a Tip on the Customer-Facing Screen

NEW YORK–Snack POS, a leading provider of restaurant point-of-sale software, has announced the release of a new feature that allows customers to add a tip directly on the customer-facing screen. This new feature aims to improve customer experience and make tipping easier and more convenient for customers.

With this new feature, customers can now add a tip to their total bill amount right from the customer-facing screen. This eliminates the need for customers to ask for a separate receipt or find the appropriate section on the paper receipt to add a tip.

The feature is simple and easy to use. When the customer is ready to pay, the customer-facing screen will display the total amount due, along with options for adding a tip. Customers can choose from preset tip percentages or enter a custom amount. The tip amount is then added to the total bill, and the transaction is complete.

“We are excited to offer this new feature to our customers,” said Shmuly Preizler, CEO of Snack POS. “We understand the importance of making the checkout process as seamless and efficient as possible, and we believe that adding a tip feature to the customer-facing screen is a step in the right direction.”

The new tip feature is available to all Snack POS customers immediately and can be easily added to their existing system through a simple software update.

About Snack POS:

Snack POS is a leading provider of point-of-sale for restaurants of all sizes. With a focus on simplicity, affordability, and reliability, Snack POS offers a suite of tools and features that help businesses run more efficiently and effectively. For more information, visit our website at snackhq.com