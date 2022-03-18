Pear Bureau Northwest Announces Staff Appointments to Industry Boards

Kevin Moffitt, President and CEO, has been appointed to the Produce for Better Health Foundation (PBH) Finance and Audit Committee.

As the only non-profit organization with a mission to increase daily consumption of fruits and vegetables for better health and happiness, PBH leverages private industry and public sector resources to transform how people think about and enjoy produce.

Moffitt joins two other colleagues on the PBH Finance and Audit Committee whose role is to review and recommend financial policies to the Board of Trustees and Executive Committee, while also reviewing and recommending approval of required audits.

“PBH relies on industry funding to support its educational programming and consumer and influencer engagement platforms, making it vital to achieving our collective goal, Moffitt stated. “I am pleased to be asked to join this important committee and to help PBH in their mission to increase consumption of fruits and vegetables which can lead to healthier, happier lives.”

In another appointment, Jim Morris, Marketing Communications Manager, (below) has joined the Management Board of the Alliance for Food and Farming (AFF).

“I’m honored to join AFF with the objective to provide credible, science-based food safety information to consumers,” says Morris. “Facts, not fear, should guide their shopping choices.”

Over the last decade, the AFF has successfully diminished the impact of fear- based promotions, like the annual release of the “dirty dozen” list, which disparages the safety of more affordable and accessible produce items. “I look forward to helping shape AFF’s message, to help ensure consumers are making the best choices for themselves.”

About Pear Bureau Northwest/USA Pears

Pear Bureau Northwest is a non-profit marketing organization established in 1931 to promote the fresh pears grown in Washington and Oregon, home to 87% of the US commercial fresh pear crop. The Bureau represents over 800 grower families and partners with outlets throughout the world in an effort to increase overall success with the pear category. The organization provides marketing and merchandising expertise that is customized specifically for each retail organization, using its pear consumer research findings as well as individual store analysis using an in-house data system that measures pear category performance nationwide and third-party research to show retailers how they perform versus their competition. Retailers who are interested in partnering with Pear Bureau Northwest should contact them at info@usapears.com or 1 (800) 547-4610, as well as visit the retail trade site Trade.USAPears.org or consumer site, USAPears.org