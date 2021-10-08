Pear Bureau Northwest Welcomes New Marketing Communications Manager

PORTLAND, Ore. – Pear Bureau Northwest is pleased to announce Jim Morris has joined the organization as Marketing Communications Manager.

Morris brings over 12 years of combined retailer and marketing experience to the Pear Bureau Northwest team. Most recently, Morris created and executed omni-channel marketing programs for key accounts and specialty retailers at Keen Footwear, where he worked as the Retail Marketing Manager for three years. His experience covers many areas in the consumer goods category and he brings a unique perspective on the retail world to Pear Bureau Northwest.

“I’m excited to combine my broad experience in marketing and communications with my passion for studying consumer behavior, especially during a time of such rapid change. I’m also proud to represent an industry that is vital to my adopted home in the Pacific Northwest. I feel very much at home here and am honored to join this team,” said Morris.

Pear Bureau Northwest President and CEO Kevin Moffitt points out that Morris’ cross-section and depth of experience is highly complementary to the organizations commitment to launching innovative promotions and keeping Northwest pears top of mind for consumers. “We are very pleased to have Jim join our team. His experience will allow us to continue progressing as we enter our 90th year and I believe he will be a valuable asset to helping our team push boundaries in our promotions at retail as well as our PR and advertising aimed at increasing consumption of fresh pears across the board.”

Morris earned a B.S. in Technical Journalism, with a minor in Earth Sciences and a specialization in Corporate Communications. He lives in Portland, Ore., where he pursues photography, hiking and cycling throughout the region.

About Pear Bureau Northwest/USA Pears

Pear Bureau Northwest is a non-profit marketing organization established in 1931 to promote the fresh pears grown in Washington and Oregon, home to 87% of the US commercial fresh pear crop. The Bureau represents over 800 grower families and partners with outlets throughout the world in an effort to increase overall success with the pear category. The organization provides marketing and merchandising expertise that is customized specifically for each retail organization, using its pear consumer research findings as well as individual store analysis using an in-house data system that measures pear category performance nationwide and third-party research to show retailers how they perform versus their competition. Retailers who are interested in partnering with Pear Bureau Northwest should contact them at info@usapears.com or 1 (800) 547-4610, as well as visit the retail trade site Trade.USAPears.org or consumer site, USAPears.org