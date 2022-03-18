Save The Date: Mexican Table Grapes Growers Association Virtual Conference

The Mexican Table Grapes Growers Association, is pleased to announce their virtual press conference, to provide timely information to the Fresh Produce Industry, friends, colleagues, distributors and vendors, about their harvest estimates and promotion times for the upcoming grape crop. 

This virtual event will take place on Thursday March 24th, at 12:00 pm (Arizona Time) via zoom. 

Access Code: 553300

