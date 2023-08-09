Activist, Entrepreneur Allyson Felix Headlines IFPA Global Show Women’s Breakfast

Newark, DE. and Washington, D.C. – Insights from Allyson Felix, the most decorated American track and field Olympian, entrepreneur and founder of Saysh, will bolster the produce and floral industries’ support for women as part of IFPA’s women’s portfolio and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion efforts. Speaking at the Women’s Fresh Perspectives Breakfast, Saturday, Oct. 21, she is one of The Global Produce & Floral Show keynote speakers.

Felix will speak about her career, life experience, and advocacy for gender equity during this highly popular event. Her advocacy spans women in business, mothers in athletics, maternity rights, and other issues supporting women and girls.

“She is a force for inspiration. Accolades praise her as influential, unrelenting, and a definer of global business,” said Megan Nash, IFPA director of education and talent. “Allyson has exemplified that she is about more than just medals – she runs for change, equity and acceptance for women and girls everywhere. You won’t want to miss her presentation.”

The women’s breakfast is open only to global show registrants and requires an additional ticket. “Coming off the sold-out women’s reception at The Foodservice Conference, we’re advising attendees to get their tickets soon as this high-demand breakfast at the global show traditionally sells out quickly,” Nash said.

The Women’s Fresh Perspectives Breakfast at the global show is just one of the many components of IFPA’s year-long portfolio dedicated to advancing women in produce and floral. “Not only do we provide resources for women as well as opportunities to connect and learn, we also recognize those in our industry who are equally committed to women’s success,” Nash said.

She noted that IFPA will also present the Frieda Rapoport Caplan Women’s Catalyst Award at the breakfast. Part of IFPA’s Awards of Excellence and DEI efforts, this award honors a leader in the produce or floral industry who cultivates women’s potential by mentoring and providing a path for the leadership, development, and participation of women in the industry.

“Past winners of this award are icons in our industry and the face of DEI commitment,” Nash said. “I encourage everyone coming to the global show to consider this breakfast in your schedule. It is always a highlight of the event.”

Additional information for the Global Produce and Floral Show can be found here.

