Prince Edward Island Potatoes “Made To Enjoy”

(CHARLOTTETOWN, PE – PEI Potatoes will be on the small screen once again this year, with a brand new message and commercial. “Made to Enjoy” is a new approach for PEI Potatoes, aimed more at the end consumer than our previous campaigns. It is fresh, features children, and focuses on the final product while using humour to deliver the message.

The commercial features the young protagonist plotting revenge on her pesky nemesis, who has been tormenting her with his slingshot. She develops and builds a “potato launcher” to enact her revenge, but realizes she could never waste a delicious PEI potato. Our hero realizes the best use of a PEI potato is on her plate as she contently dives in to a mouthwatering PEI baked potato. “It’s an entirely new direction that we’re very excited about. It’s timely and speaks to those cooking at home more, which we know is growing due to our changing times,” says Kendra Mills, Marketing Director.

This new :30 spot was shot by Furrow Creative on PEI in the fall of 2020 using Island actors Morgan Saunders and Ben Docherty. The direction was brought to the next level with the inclusion of accomplished director, Brent Foster. It will air on TV in PEI, and is featured in an online campaign in our main markets, Ontario and Atlantic Canada from Jan 18 – March 14, 2021. If you would like to view this year’s version of the :30 second spot, you can find it here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y_4sIQZGIt8

To accompany this new message, PEI Potatoes will also be launching an exciting new retail promotion. It’s a Willy Wonka influenced copper ticket-style promotion, with branded copper tickets inserted into PEI Potato bags destined for our targeted markets. The winners will receive a Culinary Prize package, complete with a Meyer Canada pot, and is valued at $250. In addition, anyone can visit www.madetoenjoy.ca for their chance to win the Grand Prize of a trip for 2 to attend PEI’s Fall Flavours Culinary Festival. The timing of the grand prize fulfillment is dependant on COVID-19 protocol; the prize will only be fulfilled when travel is deemed safe by our Chief Public Health Officer.

We would like to thank Tourism PEI and Meyer Canada for their participation, as well as TechnoMedia for their assistance putting it all together. For more information on the promotion, visit: peipotato.com or www.madetoenjoy.ca

Prince Edward Island Potatoes are world renowned for the great taste and quality that comes from growing in the unique red soil of PEI. The Prince Edward Island Potato Board is a producer-controlled organization dedicated to supporting the highest performance of an economically and environmentally sustainable potato industry. The potato industry contributes over $1.3 billion to the Prince Edward Island economy each year.