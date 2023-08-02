Big Biz Execs, Decorated Athlete, Global Strategists Headline IFPA Global Show

Newark, DE, and Washington, D.C. – Drawing from the worlds of big business, athletics, and global technology strategy and innovation, the International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA) Global Produce & Floral Show keynote lineup for 2023 includes speakers chosen to inspire attendees to greater heights in their businesses and their careers.

“The global show is a force for discovery and dialogue about trends and topics of importance to our industry,” said Doug Bohr, IFPA Chief Education and Programs Officer. “We bring global thought leaders and influencers to share their perspectives and experiences to inform and inspire our members.”

The global show, Oct. 19-21 in Anaheim, Calif., features the following speakers.

On Thursday, Oct. 19, IFPA CEO Cathy Burns presents the can’t-miss State of the Industry presentation, which will explore opportunities for the global produce and floral community in the areas of technology and innovation, sustainability, talent attraction and workforce development, consumer trends, and advocacy.

The Global Leaders Panel later that day will be moderated by Patrick Vizzone, managing director and head of Agri-Food and Impact Investment at Franklin Templeton, Global Private Equity. Speakers include:

Judith McKenna, president, Walmart International, will speak about retail consumer trends,

Elliott Grant, CEO, Mineral (an Alphabet/Google company), will address technological innovation in agriculture.

Johnny C. Taylor, CEO, Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), will talk about talent trends, including diversity, equity, and inclusion.

The general session Friday, Oct. 20, will feature Steve Wozniak, co-founder of Apple, tech entrepreneur, and computer scientist, will examine technological innovation and the future of technology.

At the Saturday, Oct. 21 Women’s Leadership Breakfast, attendees will hear from Allyson Felix, the most decorated American track and field athlete in Olympic history and champion for gender equity. She will speak about her career, life experience, and advocacy for gender equity at this limited-attendance event (separate ticket required).

“In our increasingly global and inter-connected world, it’s important to look within and beyond our industry to find new ideas and inspiration,” Bohr added. “Our business-building keynote speakers and panelists bring a range of expertise, experience and insights on topics ranging from technology and innovation, talent and consumer trends, and advocacy that members across the supply chain and around the world will find engaging and compelling.”

The Global Produce & Floral Show details can be found here.

About the International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA)

The International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA) is the largest and most diverse international association serving the entire fresh produce and floral supply chain and the only to seamlessly integrate world-facing advocacy and industry-facing support. We exist to bring the industry together to create a vibrant future for all. We grow our member’s prosperity by conducting advocacy; connecting people and ideas; and offering guidance that allows us all to take action with purpose and confidence.