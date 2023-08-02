Del Monte Fresh Produce to Leave Galveston for Freeport

FREEPORT – Port Freeport’s recruiting efforts have borne more fruit.

Del Monte Fresh Produce Co. is moving its importing operation from the Port of Galveston next year, joining longtime tenants Dole Fresh Fruit and Chiquita in making Port Freeport a bigger player in that market.

“It’s another good company and they fit nicely with the portfolio of companies we have here now,” Port Freeport Executive Director/CEO Phyllis Saathoff said. “They’ll be another great addition and hopeful a long-term partner.”

