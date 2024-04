ReposiTrak Adds 20 New Meat, Poultry and Meat Alternative Suppliers to Rapidly Expanding Food Traceability Network for FSMA 204 and Beyond

ReposiTrak makes 30th new member announcement since September, welcoming suppliers to the world’s largest traceability network

SALT LAKE CITY — ReposiTrak (NYSE:TRAK), the world’s largest food traceability and regulatory compliance network, leveraging its established inventory management and out-of-stock reduction SaaS platform, announced the addition of 20 new meat, poultry and meat alternative suppliers to the ReposiTrak Traceability Network® (RTN). These new members will efficiently exchange intricate Key Data Elements (KDEs) for each Critical Tracking Event (CTE) in their supply chains, meeting the requirements of three retail and wholesale customers with traceability recordkeeping requirements that stretch beyond the categories included on the FDA’s Food Traceability List, which are subject to the FSMA 204 food traceability law.

Among the new members are producers of cured and smoked meats, fresh and frozen poultry, fully cooked options, on-the-go meat snacks and plant-based meat alternatives. They include a nationally recognized leader in poultry and several suppliers of premium sausage who have been in operation for more than a century. Each supplier will use RTN to efficiently share traceability data with their retail and wholesale customers who now require FSMA 204-level traceability for more food categories than are included on the FDA’s Food Traceability List.

“There are real legal implications for retailers and wholesalers whose traceability data is found to be incomplete or insufficient,” stated Randy Fields, chairman and CEO of ReposiTrak. “Many retailers and wholesalers have made the decision to trace more foods than are covered by FSMA 204.”

The ReposiTrak Traceability Network requires no additional hardware or software and the ReposiTrak team assists in making the connections needed under the new regulation. Suppliers can connect to an unlimited number of trading partners and share data for a low, flat fee.

About ReposiTrak

ReposiTrak (NYSE: TRAK), formerly Park City Group, provides retailers, suppliers and wholesalers with a robust solution suite to help reduce risk and remain in compliance with regulatory requirements, enhance operational controls and increase sales with unrivaled brand protection. Consisting of three product families – food traceability, compliance and risk management and supply chain solutions – ReposiTrak’s integrated, cloud-based applications are supported by an unparalleled team of experts. For more information, please visit https://repositrak.com