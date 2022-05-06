Hempler Foods Group, LLC, Chooses ReposiTrak to Bolster Compliance Management

FERNDALE, Wash. & SALT LAKE CITY- Hempler Foods Group, LLC, a processor of high-quality, small-batch bacon, ham and sausage, is using the ReposiTrak Compliance Management Solution to ensure their suppliers meet all specifications for ingredients, packaging and services required by SQF and the USDA. Retailers, suppliers and wholesalers have trusted ReposiTrak’s robust solution suite to help reduce risk and remain in compliance with regulatory requirements, enhance operational controls and increase sales with unrivaled brand protection for more than 20 years.

“The safety and quality of our foods directly depends on the ingredients we use,” said Hempler Quality Assurance Manager Andy Melius. “The ReposiTrak platform helps us to identify suppliers that fail to meet our high standards for documentation compliance, and allows us to open up consideration to more reliable suppliers.”

It was challenging for Hempler to organize and maintain the required documentation for its many ingredients suppliers whose products are used to produce time-tested recipes, some of which date back to the 1800s. The dramatic improvement of communication between Hempler’s procurement department and the suppliers was also a key driver in their decision to choose ReposiTrak for Compliance Management.

“When you’re dealing with dozens of documents from hundreds of vendors, it’s easy to lose track of missing or expired documents. Right now, much of that work at companies like Hempler Foods is done manually by people who are qualified to do much more,” said ReposiTrak Chairman and CEO Randy Fields. “The goal is to automate compliance and enable those people to stop spending their invaluable time chasing down suppliers.”

ReposiTrak combines the use of advanced Optical Character Recognition and Artificial Intelligence technologies to automate the collection and management of supplier compliance documents and certifications. When documents are flagged as missing or out-of-date, ReposiTrak’s dedicated Customer Success Team will contact suppliers directly to make corrections. ReposiTrak makes compliance levels available in real-time and sends automatic notifications when issues arise.

Hempler and its suppliers are now part of the world’s largest compliance and risk management network, with ReposiTrak’s more than 110,000 facility connections to share documents and data to improve supply chain safety and increase product transparency.

About Hempler Foods Group, LLC

Hempler Foods Group, LLC, a Washington state-based meat processor known for its high-quality, small batch bacon, ham, and sausage, has been producing exceptional European style meat products locally in the Northwest since 1934. More information is available at https://www.hemplers.com/.

About ReposiTrak

ReposiTrak, Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCYG), provides retailers, suppliers and wholesalers with a robust solution suite to help reduce risk and remain in compliance with regulatory requirements; enhance operational controls; source and discover new vendors; and increase sales with unrivaled brand protection. Consisting of four product families—food traceability, compliance and risk management, supply chain solutions and MarketPlace sourcing—ReposiTrak’s cloud-based platform’s integrated applications are mutually reinforcing and work synergistically to create value and positive impact. For more information, please visit https://repositrak.com/.