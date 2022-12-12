Let Them Eat Bacon! Wright Brand Celebrates 100th Anniversary with Limited-Edition Bacon Cake

VERNON, Texas — Everyone knows that everything tastes better with bacon. As Wright® Brand’s 100th anniversary year nears conclusion, the brand has created a first-of-its-kind savory cake featuring the mouthwatering experience of their thick-cut, real wood-smoked bacon. Introducing the Bacon Cake – four pounds of decadent goodness, with layers of cheddar scallion cornbread, sandwiched together with a sweet corn bacon filling. The delectable cake is topped with a salted hot honey cream cheese bacon spread, and of course, Wright Brand Bacon. The limited-edition bacon cake is available for purchase in select markets online, while supplies last.

The brand team partnered with Darnell Reed, chef and owner of Chicago-based Luella’s Southern Kitchen to develop the perfect recipe. In addition to the Southern-inspired ingredients, the Wright Brand Bacon Cake features bacon rosettes and 1.5 pounds of bacon incorporated throughout the cake.

For bacon lovers located in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and Dallas, the limited-edition cake is available for purchase and local pickup for $19.22 at WrightBaconCake.com starting December 15, 2022. Local pickup points will vary based on location, please visit the site for more details.

“Turning 100 is a major milestone and we wanted to do something big to close out our year-long celebration,” said Cal Tharp, senior brand manager for Wright Brand bacon. “We kicked off our anniversary by launching a bacon-inspired fragrance and later in the year took over the town where the brand was founded, Vernon, Texas, with a one-day bacon festival. The only thing missing was the cake! We wanted to give people a way to celebrate our centennial with us in a way that feels distinctly Wright Brand.”

