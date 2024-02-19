ReposiTrak Welcomes Three New Seafood Suppliers to the World’s Only Operational Traceability Network

SALT LAKE CITY — ReposiTrak (NYSE:TRAK), the world’s largest food traceability and regulatory compliance network today announced the addition of three new seafood suppliers to the ReposiTrak Traceability Network® (RTN). These new members will efficiently exchange intricate, FDA-required Key Data Elements (KDEs) for each Critical Tracking Event (CTE) in their supply chains, ensuring proactive compliance before the January 2026 deadline.

The new members include:

A family-owned Alaskan seafood supplier with over half a century of dedication to sustainability and innovation, serving a global market

A New Jersey-based seafood supplier, renowned for being one of the largest importers of shrimp

A wholesale seafood supplier procuring premium seafood from the Chesapeake Bay for nearly four decades

“The ReposiTrak Traceability Network is the world’s only operating traceability network,” explained ReposiTrak Chairman and CEO Randy Fields. “While others are just talking about traceability, we’re proud to be exchanging data and connecting new suppliers like these every day.”

The ReposiTrak Traceability Network requires no additional hardware or software and the ReposiTrak team assists in making the connections needed under the new regulation. Suppliers can connect to an unlimited number of trading partners and begin sharing data for a low, flat fee and there is no cost to retailers.

About ReposiTrak

ReposiTrak (NYSE: TRAK), formerly Park City Group, provides retailers, suppliers and wholesalers with a robust solution suite to help reduce risk and remain in compliance with regulatory requirements, enhance operational controls and increase sales with unrivaled brand protection. Consisting of three product families – food traceability, compliance and risk management and supply chain solutions – ReposiTrak’s integrated, cloud-based applications are supported by an unparalleled team of experts. For more information, please visit https://repositrak.com