Seafood Nutrition Partnership Unveils New Direct-to-Consumer Seafood Program

Seafood Nutrition Partnership (SNP) has launched a new digital program to help consumers have greater access to high-quality seafood wherever they live in the country. SNP’s Fall In Love With Seafood campaign is rolling out to retailers across the country and now to seafood companies that deliver seafood directly to consumers. The goals of the campaign are to help consumers eat seafood at least twice a week for improved health and to bring awareness to amazing online seafood companies. This multi-media initiative aims to promote direct-to-consumer companies and brands through web, email, and social platforms and drive consumers to shop directly through participating companies’ online stores.

“90% of Americans are not meeting the Dietary Guidelines recommendation to eat seafood at

least twice a week and missing out on important health benefits. We want to provide

consumers with easy access to seafood wherever they live in the United States,” said Linda

Cornish, SNP founder and president. “Consumers and health influencers often ask us where

to buy high-quality sustainable seafood. We recommend buying from their favorite retailers

and restaurants and now we can share a list of companies that ship seafood directly to them.”

The newly designed page on SNP’s website will showcase seafood companies with product

and page shout-outs with one company highlighted monthly in a featured section. The

selected brand will also have a monthly spotlight in SNP’s consumer and registered dietitian

newsletters, and reach consumers through paid social media posts and targeted Google Ads.

“We want families everywhere to eat high-quality seafood and enjoy easy access to the

healthiest protein on the planet from their favorite physical or online stores. We are happy to

support SNP in launching the FILWS Shipped Direct program,” added Bill Hueffner, vice

president of marketing and development at Pacific Seafood.

Pacific Seafood, Sitka Seafood Market, FultonFishMarket.com, and Bakkafrost are the

seafood companies that support SNP with the launch of this new program. Please contact

Linda Cornish at lcornish@seafoodnutrition.org to join this D2C program.

About Seafood Nutrition Partnership

Seafood Nutrition Partnership (SNP) is the leading 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization in the U.S.

that builds awareness of the health and nutritional benefits of seafood. SNP addresses the

country’s public health crisis through education programs that inspire Americans to incorporate

more seafood and omega-3s into their diets for improved health per the USDA Dietary

Guidelines. For more information or to support SNP, visit seafoodnutrition.org.