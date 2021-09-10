Discover the Science Behind the Power of Seafood: Seafood Nutrition Partnership Announces Fifth Annual State of the Science Symposium on September 23

Seafood is an important force in the fight for healthier Americans and a healthier planet. You now have a unique opportunity to discover the latest science behind the public health and climate benefits of eating more seafood. At the annual State of the Science Symposium, you will also learn about the Seafood Nutrition Partnership’s (SNP) efforts to advance the formation of a National Seafood Council and SNP’s pilot public education and marketing campaign “Eat Seafood America!”

On behalf of Dr. Tom Brenna and SNP’s Scientific Nutrition Advisory Council, we invite you to attend the 5th Annual State of the Science Symposium in person or virtually. This meeting is being held on Thursday, September 23, 2021, at the District Architecture Center from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. ET (virtually 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. ET).

SNP’s State of the Science Symposium is the leading forum for global experts to outline the most up-to-date and trusted science on seafood nutrition and sustainability. Renowned speakers will provide updates on seafood nutrition science, sustainable seafood and food systems, Dietary Guidelines, and consumer communications. We will also provide an overview of the process to incubate a National Seafood Council and National Seafood Campaign.

The full agenda is available at seafoodnutrition.org/soss. Register for tickets to the State of the Science Symposium here.

Attendees include scientists, nutrition policy experts, registered dietitians, industry leaders, non-profit leaders, Congressional representatives, federal agency representatives, and more. Federal agency employees and registered dietitians are invited free with credentials. This event is a widely attended event and over 150 people have registered as of this announcement.

“I invite you to discover the science behind the power of seafood — why it is so vital to our health and the health of the planet. This year’s expert speakers will highlight the crucial role seafood plays in our well-being, immune health, and raising smart children. I am thrilled to see many faces in person again this year, as well as on the screen, for our hybrid in-person and online event,” said Dr. Tom Brenna, Chair of SNP’s Scientific Nutrition Advisory Council and Professor at the Dell Medical School at the University of Texas at Austin.

The fifth annual State of the Science Symposium will welcome the following speakers:

Dr. Tom Brenna , Professor of Pediatrics & of Chemistry, Dell Medical School and College of Natural Science at the University of Texas at Austin; SNAC Chair; SNP Board member

Andrea Albersheim , Director of Communication, Seafood Nutrition Partnership

Dr. Philip Calder , Head of the School of Human Development and Health; Professor of Nutritional Immunology, Faculty of Medicine, University of Southampton, UK

Dr. Susan Carlson , AJ Rice Professor of Nutrition and University Distinguished Professor, University of Kansas Medical Center

Linda Lai Cornish , President & Founder, Seafood Nutrition Partnership

Thomas Grasso , Associate Vice President, Oceans and Climate at Environmental Defense Fund

Dr. Ray Hilborn , Professor, School of Aquatic and Fishery Sciences, University of Washington

Dr. David Love , Associate Scientist, Department of Environmental Health and Engineering, Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and the Johns Hopkins Center for a Livable Future

Jessica Miller, RDN , Nutrition Communications Manager, Seafood Nutrition Partnership

Dr. Michael Tlusty , Associate Professor, University of Massachusetts Boston

Gretchen Vannice, RDN , Director of Nutrition Education and Research, Wiley Companies

, Director of Nutrition Education and Research, Wiley Companies Arlin Wasserman, Founder and Managing Director, Changing Tastes

This year’s sponsors are:

To ensure a safe and comfortable meeting, SNP is following COVID-19 safety protocols per the CDC for the in-person portion of the meeting. We are requiring every attendee, staff and vendor to provide a copy of their COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card or a negative COVID-19 test result within 5 days prior to the meeting. All information will be kept confidential. Masks will be required during the meeting except for when eating or drinking. Speakers may remove their masks when presenting. In-person attendees will have their temperature checked prior to entering the event.