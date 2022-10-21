Execs from Red Lobster, Sysco Join Seafood Nutrition Partnership Board

Seafood Nutrition Partnership (SNP) is pleased to announce two new board members to the Board of Directors. Patty Trevino, Chief Marketing Officer of Red Lobster, and Victoria Gutierrez, Chief Merchandising Officer of Sysco, will lend their expertise as SNP heads into its 10th year educating and empowering Americans around simple, nutritious, delicious seafood.

Trevino is the Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer for Red Lobster Seafood Company. She is responsible for leading all marketing and culinary related activities for the world’s largest casual dining seafood restaurant company, which owns and operates restaurants throughout North America.

“I am thrilled to join the Board of the Seafood Nutrition Partnership and lend my expertise to help move the mission of SNP forward. Seafood has a great story to tell and we have a tremendous opportunity to connect with Americans on the public health benefits of seafood,” Trevino said.

Gutierrez is the Senior Vice President and Chief Merchandising Officer of Sysco, the global foodservice leader. In this role, Gutierrez leads Sysco’s product growth strategy in the United States and works to enhance the customer experience through a full line of food products and a wide variety of non-food products to both independent and chain restaurant customers and other “away-from-home” locations such as healthcare and educational facilities.

“Food is the solution to many of the health issues we face today,” Gutierrez said. “I am excited to join the Board of the Seafood Nutrition Partnership and help drive consumer behavior change to include healthy and sustainable seafood more often for improved public health.”

“We are extremely happy to welcome Patty Trevino and Victoria Gutierrez to the Board of Directors for the Seafood Nutrition Partnership. Their passion, talent, and consumer reach will amplify SNP’s mission to the next level,” said Jim Motos, Chairman of SNP and SVP, Category Business Units, Rich Products Corporation.

“I want to commend Nelson Griffin, SVP at IPC and former EVP for Red Lobster and Jacqueline Claudia, CEO of Smarter Sorting for their dedication and service to the Seafood Nutrition Partnership,” Motos said. They will now become Board Emeritus at Seafood Nutrition Partnership.

Linda Cornish, President and Founder of Seafood Nutrition Partnership, added, “I am grateful for the passion Patty Trevino and Victoria Gutierrez have for a healthier America through seafood nutrition. Our visionary SNP Board is crucial to addressing many of the public health issues Americans face as food is medicine.”