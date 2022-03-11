AVRAMAR, No 1 in Mediterranean Aquaculture, Supports National Seafood Marketing Effort

AVRAMAR, the No. 1 in Mediterranean aquaculture, has heeded the call to action to bring the industry together and support outreach and education efforts to American consumers. AVRAMAR is proud to announce an alliance with the Seafood Nutrition Partnership (SNP), becoming the newest member of the National Seafood Council (NSC) Task Force and supporting the Eat Seafood America! initiative. Seafood Nutrition Partnership is a non-profit organization, working to inspire a healthier America through partnerships and outreach that raise awareness about the essential nutritional benefits of eating seafood.

“We are excited to have AVRAMAR join the NSC Task Force because their mission aligns so closely with the efforts to support a healthier America through seafood,” said Linda Cornish, President of SNP. “Their support helps continue to build the momentum of establishing a national seafood marketing campaign.”

AVRAMAR’s philosophy for “Better Fish, Better Lives” is perfectly aligned with SNP’s mission, tying in the health and sustainability of seafood. AVRAMAR’s mission is to bring their healthy, tasty, and sustainable Mediterranean fish to tables around the world.

“The pandemic has shown us just how essential fish and seafood are for good health, so now more than ever it is important to get consumers onboard. The Eat Seafood America! Campaign helps Americans to discover all the goodness of fish, an initiative we wholeheartedly support,” said Jay Burke, AVRAMAR Director of Business Development North America.

SNP’s Eat Seafood America! campaign is a public health outreach and education program that encourages consumers to eat more seafood for improved health, while also helping the fishing communities and seafood businesses that have championed sustainable seafood. Eat Seafood America! acts as a reminder to consumers to support fishing communities and sustainable seafood companies that work to provide people with healthy, sustainable food, thus ensuring that seafood remains available now and in the future.

As the largest producer of premium Mediterranean fish, Branzino, Dorade, Stone Bass & Pagro Maggiore, and a leading aquaculture company, AVRAMAR’s purpose is focused on promoting the wellbeing of people and our planet through high quality products and a sustainable, future oriented operations.

AVRAMAR – already operating in the U.S. for decades through its legacy companies, Andromeda, Nireus and Selonda – strives to reach new markets and expand its product portfolio with innovative & convenient offerings that are preferred every day from more and more people around the world enjoying the best fish that the Mediterranean has to offer.

Boston Seafood Expo North America

Come see Avramar at booth 2117 and the National Seafood Council Task Force at booth 908 at the Seafood Expo North America in Boston, March 13-15. The Task Force will be conducting a town hall official SENA session, “Unite the Industry & Creation of a National Seafood Marketing Campaign,” on Monday, March 14 at 1:30.

ABOUT SEAFOOD NUTRITION PARTNERSHIP

Seafood Nutrition Partnership (SNP) is the leading 501(c)3 non-profit organization in the U.S. building awareness of the health and nutritional benefits of seafood. SNP is addressing the country’s public health crisis through education programs that inspire Americans to incorporate more seafood and omega-3s into their diets for improved health as per the Dietary Guidelines for Americans. For more information or to support SNP, visit seafoodnutrition.org.

ABOUT AVRAMAR

AVRAMAR is the world’s leading Sea Bass and Sea Bream brand, and the largest producer of Mediterranean fish. We were formed through the merger of leading Greek and Spanish Aquaculture companies Andromeda, Nireus, Selonda and Perseus, a specialized player in fish feed. We cultivate and distribute the finest Mediterranean fish in the Greek and Spanish seas. With over forty years of experience, we’ve combined the passion and expertise to build new depths of partnerships with our customers around the world.

Our dedicated team of experts from across the industry are leading the transformation of Mediterranean aquaculture through smarter solutions, product innovation and high-quality fish.

We are a team of more than 2,000 passionate employees in Greece and Spain and offer our four Mediterranean species (Sea Bass, Sea Bream, Stone Bass aka Corvina and Pagro Maggiore) across 30 countries. We strive to create add value for our local communities and society at large. Our shareholder composition includes AMERRA Capital Management LLC and Mubadala Investment Company.

Together, we are bringing the Mediterranean to your table: Better Fish, Better Lives.

For more information about AVRAMAR, please visit www.avramar.eu

